The Best Lunar New Year Gifts for the Year of the Rabbit

The Lunar New Year begins on January 22nd, marking the transition into the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese Zodiac. Sweet, floppy-eared and bushy-tailed, the rabbit—one of the luckiest of the 12 animals in rotation—has proved an excellent muse for designers, who have incorporated it into just about everything: There are adorable bags with ears and tails from Loewe, rhinestone bunny earrings from Sandy Liang, rabbit key rings from Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton, Marni knitwear and more. Plenty of beauty companies have embraced the furry icon, too, pressing its image into compacts and onto bottles. If fluff and sweetness isn’t quite your thing, you can always embrace the color red this Lunar New Year, which is associated with good luck and prosperity in Chinese culture. Here, some of our favorite pieces for anyone looking to ring in the start of a new era in high style.