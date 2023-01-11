HOP TO IT

The Best Lunar New Year Gifts for the Year of the Rabbit

These floppy-eared, high fashion takes on the luckiest animal in the zodiac are sure to make anyone smile.

The Lunar New Year begins on January 22nd, marking the transition into the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese Zodiac. Sweet, floppy-eared and bushy-tailed, the rabbit—one of the luckiest of the 12 animals in rotation—has proved an excellent muse for designers, who have incorporated it into just about everything: There are adorable bags with ears and tails from Loewe, rhinestone bunny earrings from Sandy Liang, rabbit key rings from Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton, Marni knitwear and more. Plenty of beauty companies have embraced the furry icon, too, pressing its image into compacts and onto bottles. If fluff and sweetness isn’t quite your thing, you can always embrace the color red this Lunar New Year, which is associated with good luck and prosperity in Chinese culture. Here, some of our favorite pieces for anyone looking to ring in the start of a new era in high style.

Louis Vuitton Bunny Key Holder
$490
Louis Vuitton
Ferragamo Silk Rabbit Print Shirt
$1,290
Ferragamo
Burberry Rabbit Detail Crystal-Embellished Wool Beanie
$1,290
Burberry
Kérastase Lunar New Year Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum
$52
Sephora
Tommy x Miffy Reversible Varsity Jacket, $379
$379
Tommy Hilfiger
Loewe Bunny Bag
$1,100
Loewe
Tatcha Lunar New Year Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment
$110
Sephora
Lafayette148 Moon Rabbit Silk Scarf
$248
Lafayette148
Proenza Schouler Sleeveless Cashfeel Mini Dress
$495
Proenza Schouler
Sulwhasoo Lunar New Year Anti-Aging First Care Activating Serum
$150
Sephora
Diesel Leather Shoulder Bag
$550
Diesel
Sandy Liang Terminator Bunny Studs
$125
Sandy Liang
String Ting Year Of The Rabbit Ting Wristlet Phone Strap
$68
String Ting
Gucci Mid-Heel Slide Sandal
$1,050
Gucci
Charlotte Tilbury Lunar New Year Matte Revolution Lipstick
$37
Sephora
Marni Rabbit Sweater
$1,195
Marni
Gold & Diamond Bunny Necklace
$1,135
Sydney Evan
Charles & Keith Rabbit Illustrated Boxy Bag
$73
Charles & Keith
New Balance 574 Sneakers
$100
New Balance
Shiseido Lunar New Year Ultimune Power Infusing Serum
$140
Shiseido
Mark Cross Knot Bag Charm
$280
Mark Cross
Missoma Savi Gemstone Beaded Bracelet
$79
Missoma
Polo Ralph Lauren Lunar New Year Classic Fit Polo Shirt
$128
Ralph Lauren
Laura Mercier Blush Color Infusion
$30
Selfridges
Bottega Veneta Key Ring
$990
Bottega Veneta