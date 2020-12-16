Winter Boots That Don’t Sacrifice Warmth for Style (or Vice Versa)

With the Northeast set to face a stormy El Niño winter, it’s time to fortify your closet with one of the most important cold-weather essentials: a solid pair of boots. Whether you need a set that will sustain you on a slushy country walk or just something fabulous-looking that also happens to keep you warm, we’ve got you covered—stylishly, of course. Here, one editor shares her favorite picks of the season.

This article was originally published on Dec. 16, 2020