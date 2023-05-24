FASHION

The Best Pieces From the Best Memorial Day Sales

Our favorite discounted designer picks from Ssense, Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter and more.

Photographed by Chris Rhodes, styled by Christina Holevas
We’re closing in on the end of May, which means Memorial Day sales galore! Now is the perfect time to treat yourself to those spring and summer styles—or all-season staples—you’ve been eyeing since February. Over at Ssense, trendy pieces like Salomon sneakers and Jacquemus purses are up to 50% off through Monday. Matches and Net-a-Porter are your destinations for sophisticated resortwear, at up to 50% off and 70% off, respectively. And for rarely discounted designer duds, Moda Operandi and Farfetch both have hard-to-find-on-sale items like Lora Piana T-shirts (40% off) and Sophie Buhai jewelry (30% off a chic tigers eye bead choker). Looking for a new pair of summer sneakers? Stadium Goods is offering 10% off classics from Vans, New Balance, Adidas and more. Here, a few of our favorite pieces from each sale:

Ssense

The forward-thinking fashion favorite Ssense is running an up to 50% off sale through this Memorial Day.
Marni Multicolor Striped Cardigan
$905
$1,350
Ssense
Salomon Off-White XT-4 OG Sneakers
$155
$215
Ssense
Jacquemus Brown Le Papier 'Le Bambino' Clutch
$446
$665
Ssense
ALAÏA Brown Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$241
$430
Ssense

Matches Fashion

Matches, known for its sophisticated curation, is offering 50% off select pieces from the spring/summer season.
Wales Bonner Acoustic Printed Satin Shirt
$511
$731
Matches Fashion
Gabriela Hearst Avner Blanket-stitched Leather Ballet Flats
$461
$922
Matches Fashion
Paco Rabanne Flower-disc Chainmail Shoulder Bag
$705
$1,008
Matches Fashion
Etro Leather-trimmed straw hat
$270
$451
Matches Fashion

Stadium Goods

On Memorial Day only, sneaker reseller Stadium Goods will offer 10% off hard-to-find kicks from Nike, New Balance, and many more. Prices for some in-demand styles vary by size, so start eyeing your favorites now.
993 "Joe Freshgoods - Performance Art Arctic Blue"
Stadium Goods
Samba OG "Kith Classics"
Stadium Goods
Daybreak Undercover "Obsidian"
Stadium Goods
Vans Era Pro
Stadium Goods

Net-a-Porter

Net-a-Porter is running an up to 70% off sale for select styles—consider this your opportunity to build out your Quiet Luxury wardrobe.
Proenza Schouler Stretch-velvet Maxi Dress
$895
$1,790
Net-a-Porter
The Row Canal Velvet Slides
$380
$760
Net-a-Porter
Fry Powers 14-Karat Gold, Turquoise and Malachite Necklace
$696.50
$995
Net-a-Porter
Tom Ford Eyewear Andres Square-Frame
$258
$430
Net-a-Porter

Moda Operandi

Moda Operandi is running a 50% off designer sale for select styles through Memorial Day. This is your one-stop shop for beach looks, wedding guest ensembles and artful accessories.
Khaite Carla Cotton-Blend Bralette Top
$140
$560
Moda Operandi
Johanna Ortiz Mozambique Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt
$330
$550
Moda Operandi
Sophie Buhai Everyday Boule Tiger's Eye Necklace
$411
$685
Moda Operandi
Isabel Marant Puebla Small Cotton Tote Bag
$390
$650
Moda Operandi

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s sale will be running through Memorial Day and is full of classic designer pieces and fun summer looks for up to 50% off.
Altuzarra Lagune Cashmere Cable Knit Sweater
$898.50
$2,995
Nordstrom
The Elder Statesman Overdye Cotton Blend Terry Shorts
$182
$455
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Lined Sandal
$115.50
$210
Nordstrom
Alexander McQueen Micro The Curve Leather Crossbody Bag
$654
$1,090
Nordstrom

Farfetch

Farfetch is offering 50% off rarely discounted pieces, like classic Agolde jeans and luxe Loro Piana basics.
Loro Piana Fine-knit Cotton T-shirt
$798
$1,286
Farfetch
AGOLDE Mid-rise Straight-leg Jeans
$238
$340
Farfetch
JW Anderson Bumper-15 Raffia Shoulder Bag
$505
$838
Farfetch
Tory Burch Crochet-knit Bucket Hat
$148
$295
Farfetch