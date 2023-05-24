The Best Pieces From the Best Memorial Day Sales

We’re closing in on the end of May, which means Memorial Day sales galore! Now is the perfect time to treat yourself to those spring and summer styles—or all-season staples—you’ve been eyeing since February. Over at Ssense, trendy pieces like Salomon sneakers and Jacquemus purses are up to 50% off through Monday. Matches and Net-a-Porter are your destinations for sophisticated resortwear, at up to 50% off and 70% off, respectively. And for rarely discounted designer duds, Moda Operandi and Farfetch both have hard-to-find-on-sale items like Lora Piana T-shirts (40% off) and Sophie Buhai jewelry (30% off a chic tigers eye bead choker). Looking for a new pair of summer sneakers? Stadium Goods is offering 10% off classics from Vans, New Balance, Adidas and more. Here, a few of our favorite pieces from each sale: