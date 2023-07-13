The Best of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale, which runs from July 17th through August 7th on Nordstrom.com, hits the shopping sweet spot. There’s just enough summer left to get plenty of wear out of warm-weather staples like flowy party dresses and stappy sandals, but fall is on the horizon, which makes deals on suede midi skirts and wide-leg denim feel especially exciting. Our favorite pieces from the annual event range from wardrobe essentials like striped button up shirts and timeless tortoiseshell shades to on-trend pieces like a floral gown from Puppets & Puppets to cutout bike shorts from Nensi Dojaka. Browse all of our top picks below so you’re ready to stock up the minute the discounts go live.