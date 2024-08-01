14 Historic Fashion Moments From the Summer Olympics
Does it feel like there has been an especially sharp focus on fashion at the Olympics this year? That would make sense, considering the event is taking place in Paris—the birthplace of couture—and is sponsored by luxury goods conglomerate LVMH for 2024. In reality, there has always been a sartorial aspect to the Olympic games, especially the Summer variety. Ever since the days when Florence Griffith Joyner ruled the track, athletes have been making statements with colorful suits and unexpected accessories—and the opening ceremonies always provide some exciting looks as countries kick off the Games with a stylish splash. Below, a look at the most notable fashion moments throughout the last 70 years, from the looks already making headlines at the 2024 games, all the way back to the space-age ensembles from Mexico City in 1968.