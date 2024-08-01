14 Historic Fashion Moments From the Summer Olympics

Rounding out the list of most fashionable uniforms this year is Team Liberia, who wore creations by Telfar, the cult New York-based apparel and accessories brand founded by Liberian-American designer Telfar Clemens. For the 2024 opening ceremony, Telfar opted for a simple but strong look, draping the Liberian athletes in long black tunics with mesh inserts and a neckline that resembled the shape of Africa. The chests boasted the Telfar logo while “Liberia” climbed down the bodice in bold, unmistakable letters.

Clemens’s collaboration with Team Liberia began in 2021, when he outfitted the team for the delayed 2020 Olympics. In addition to the opening ceremony looks, the brand also designed performance attire for the country’s athletes to wear throughout both the 2020 and 2024 Games; the 2024 varieties feature the same graphic lines and pronounced lettering as the tunics.