The Best Pride Month Merch From All Your Favorite Brands

Pride Month has officially begun, which means brands are rolling out their best rainbow-striped wares—many of them to spectacular effect. Why throw on a regular old flag T-shirt when you could don a Versace Barocco print silk shirt trimmed in technicolor stripes? Or a David Yurman tag necklace set with multicolored gemstones? Some other looks are more of a wink—see Abercrombie & Fitch’s Mean Girls themed crop top. And of course, some of the best Pride “merch” isn’t even official—chic approaches to rainbows abound, from a Christopher John Rogers organza striped shirt to a mismatched set of Murano glasses from La Double J. Many of the collections this year have a charitable element attached: Versace is donating 10 percent of sales from its pride collection to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which supports HIV treatments and initiatives; Abercrombie and David Yurman are supporting the Trevor Project, which provides resources to support LGBTQ+ youth. Scroll through for some of our favorite ways to show your pride this summer.