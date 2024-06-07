PRIDE MONTH

The Best Pride Month Merch From All Your Favorite Brands

(Plus a few things that just happen to be fabulously rainbow.)

Models wearing Versace's new Pride collection
Courtesy of Versace
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Pride Month has officially begun, which means brands are rolling out their best rainbow-striped wares—many of them to spectacular effect. Why throw on a regular old flag T-shirt when you could don a Versace Barocco print silk shirt trimmed in technicolor stripes? Or a David Yurman tag necklace set with multicolored gemstones? Some other looks are more of a wink—see Abercrombie & Fitch’s Mean Girls themed crop top. And of course, some of the best Pride “merch” isn’t even official—chic approaches to rainbows abound, from a Christopher John Rogers organza striped shirt to a mismatched set of Murano glasses from La Double J. Many of the collections this year have a charitable element attached: Versace is donating 10 percent of sales from its pride collection to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which supports HIV treatments and initiatives; Abercrombie and David Yurman are supporting the Trevor Project, which provides resources to support LGBTQ+ youth. Scroll through for some of our favorite ways to show your pride this summer.

Christopher John Rogers Casette Oversized Striped Silk-Organza Shirt
$1,495
Net-A-Porter
All Gender Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Brite
$90
Teva
Roxanne Assoulin Love Rainbow Set
$190
Net-A-Porter
Jonathan Bailey
$195
Echo
Pride Barocco Silk Shirt
$1,675
Versace
Rainbow Memoir Oval Locket
Briony Raymond
La DoubleJ Set of Eight Glasses
$1,100
Net-A-Porter
Boss X Keith Haring Gender-Neutral T-Shirt With Special Logo Artwork
$118
Hugo Boss
Colours of Love Cosmic Curve Rose Gold Rainbow Multicoloured Gemstone Tennis Bracelet
$16,000
Faberge
41mm Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop
$99
Apple
Pride Calf Sock 4-Pack
$53.20
$56
Bombas
Gradient Wave Crochet Top
€485
Casablanca
Alison Lou Rainbow 14-Karat Gold and Enamel Earring
$325
Net-A-Porter
Women's UA Vanish 5" Pride Shorts
$45
Under Armour
Chevron Tag 18K Yellow Gold with Rainbow Baguettes 35mm
$0
David Yurman
Double Rainbouu Purple 'Under The Sun' Sweatshirt
$60
$170
Ssense
The Leila Bag Ting
$111
String Ting
Pride Cropped Mean Girls Graphic Tee
$40
Abercrombie & Fitch