The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals, From Skincare to Home Fitness

Amazon's biggest sale runs from July 11-12—don't miss out on deals on these beauty, fashion, home and wellness staples.

a model standing on a stoop holding a magazine in front of her face, with an hermes bag held in the ...
Photographed by Chris Rhodes, styled by Christina Holevas.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Now is the time to stock up on all of the essentials Amazon has to offer. Prime Day, the site’s annual sale event, runs this year from July 11 to 12. While we don’t have much guidance to offer you when it comes to pet food, paper towels or appliances (all things that are bound to be snapped up in huge numbers this week), we can point you in the right direction when it comes to fashion, skincare, makeup, haircare and wellness essentials—and there are plenty of fabulous, editor-approved products in the mix. From a fan favorite Dermalogica cleanser to the classic-of-all-classics Superga sneakers, these are timeless staples you won’t regret adding to your cart. Check out our top picks in each category, below.

The Best Skincare Deals

Now’s the time to stock up on skincare staples you’ll use all year round.
Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel
$29.40
$42
Amazon
Mighty Patch Pimple Patch
$11.97
$13
Amazon
Naturopathica Oat Cleansing Facial Polish
$51
$68
Amazon
Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment
$23.40
$26
Amazon

The Best Makeup Deals

From wear-everyday lip balm to the tools to take your vanity table to the next level.
Fancii Tabletop Mount LED Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror
$118.99
$159.99
Amazon
NYX Professional Makeup HD Studio Photogenic Concealer Wand
$4.97
$6
Amazon
Luxe Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner
$27.99
$42.29
Amazon
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm
$8.99
$9.99
Amazon

The Best Fashion Deals

Classic pieces and on-trend styles abound.
Leset Women's Rio Maxi Tank Dress
$200
$250
Amazon
Southpole Women's Metal Uv Protective Rectangular Shield Sunglasses
$17.43
$28
Amazon
AGOLDE Women's Crisscross Jean Shorts
$106.80
$178
Amazon
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
$59.99
$65
Amazon

The Best Haircare Deals

Re-stock your bathroom with these favorites.
Dyson Corrale™ Hair Straightener
$429.99
$499.99
Amazon
OUAI Leave-In Conditioner
$26
$30
Amazon
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
$25.99
$29.99
Amazon
18.21 Man Made Original
$26.10
Amazon

The Best Fitness Deals

Spice up your home gym situation or invest in some fresh new kicks.
Adidas Women's Run Falcon 3.0 Shoe
$49.21
$59.99
Amazon
Carhartt Men's Heavyweight Merino Wool Blend Over-The-Calf Sock
$15.99
$28
Amazon
Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Set of Weights
$36.99
$46
Amazon
Gaiam Print Yoga Mat
$16.98
$24.99
Amazon

The Best Wellness Deals

These will have you feeling and looking your best.
Youth Lab ProSculpt Gua Sha
$39.98
$50.99
Amazon
18-Pack Shower Steamers Aromatherapy-Shower Bath Bombs with Essential Oils
$14.99
$16.99
Amazon
Blue Bear Sleep Tea
$37.50
$49.99
Amazon
Bliss Soapy Suds Lemon and Sage Body Wash
$9
$11
Amazon