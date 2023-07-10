Now is the time to stock up on all of the essentials Amazon has to offer. Prime Day, the site’s annual sale event, runs this year from July 11 to 12. While we don’t have much guidance to offer you when it comes to pet food, paper towels or appliances (all things that are bound to be snapped up in huge numbers this week), we can point you in the right direction when it comes to fashion, skincare, makeup, haircare and wellness essentials—and there are plenty of fabulous, editor-approved products in the mix. From a fan favorite Dermalogica cleanser to the classic-of-all-classics Superga sneakers, these are timeless staples you won’t regret adding to your cart. Check out our top picks in each category, below.

‌