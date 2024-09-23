FASHION

The Scarf-Coat Combo Is Our New Fall Favorite

Get all wrapped up in wool.

by Christina Holevas
a look from donna karan
Courtesy of Donna Karan
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Even if you’re not back-to-school shopping this September, there’s no denying that fall feels like a fresh start for fashion. Immediately after Labor Day, industry folk dive right into New York Fashion Week, followed by the European shows in London, Milan, and Paris. It’s a time for fostering new ideas and feeling creatively inspired, checking out the new spring collections, and taking fall clothes out of storage. With the air getting crisper and the days becoming shorter, it also might be time to bust out the jackets and coats.

There are a number of jacket trends on the horizon this season (barn jackets, suede, blazers, and lots of leather, just to name a few), but one of our favorites is the scarf coat. This jacket-scarf combo started making waves last winter and, as dictated by the new collections, will continue to be popular come cooler temps. Like a super-comfy version of a sweater tossed over the shoulders, there is something so chic about being all wrapped up in wool. We’re seeing the shape everywhere, from classic brands like Donna Karan and Toteme, to high-street favorites, including Mango and COS.

For an edit of all of our favorite scarf-coat styles, keep scrolling below.

