When it comes to classic staples that have made a comeback this season, the timeless sweater vest has emerged as a fashion favorite. Once known as the perfect layering piece for uniform dressing, the preppy go-to for a Coastal Grandma style has been reworked and remixed by the likes of Dior, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Mowalola, and Maison Margiela. The Row and Thom Browne, meanwhile, have created more classic interpretations of the sweater vest; on the fall 2022 and spring 2023 runways, these designers kept things tried and true—but still forever chic. Below, we’ve provided options on how to recreate these looks. And not to worry: there’s something for everyone.

Courtesy of The Row

The Row is no stranger to classics. When it comes to effortless chic, they’re the professionals.

Courtesy of Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy pushed a fresh and gender-fluid take for his version of the sweater vest, drawing from London’s queer nightlife and traditional Scottish elements.

Courtesy of Mowalola

Mowalola’s return to the runway was full of uncompromising sex appeal, while still not overshadowing the theme of the show, which the designer dubbed “Burglarwear.” Unique takes on traditional pieces can be seen throughout the presentation—including the sweater vest shown here.

Courtesy of Kenzo

Kenzo’s spring 2023 collection brought elements of scholastic splendor to the catwalk by way of plaid jumper dresses, handbags that doubled as lunchboxes, and sweater vests straight from the playground.

Courtesy of Officine Générale

Officine Générale highlights the subtle beauty that comes from classic staples made of quality fabric. With intentional styling choices that elevate each look, a simple sweater vest easily becomes something much more.

Courtesy of Dior

Dior’s colorful interpretation of the sweater vest can be compared to something like a dreamscape. Playing with different patterns and textures, you’re sure to get lost in its beauty.