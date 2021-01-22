20 Wardrobe Staples to Complete Your Closet

Everyone defines a classic differently. But there are certain items of clothing that will always add value to your closet, no matter how you define your sense of personal style. A perfect white T-shirt or tank top can be the essential ingredient in a perfectly preppy ensemble or a laid-back bohemian look, and a well-made leather belt will elevate any outfit. Classic white sneakers, timeless oval sunglasses, a flawlessly pointed pair of black boots—they’re always a good call. When it comes to wardrobe staples, think items that work no matter the weather, your mood or the shifting trends of the moment. Here, some of our favorites.

Classic Stud Earrings Briony Raymond Diamond Stud Earrings Briony Raymond New York See on Briony Raymond New York

A Timeless Trench Coat Burberry Long Waterloo Heritage Trench Coat $2,490 Burberry See on Burberry

Perfectly Pulled Together Loafers Celine Luco Triomphe Loafer $950 Celine See on Celine

A Cozy Striped Sweater Dunst Blue Stripe Cardigan $150 SSENSE See on SSENSE

Crisp White Socks Falke Acitve Breeze Roll Top Socks $24 Shopbop See on Shopbop

An “It Girl” Watch Cartier Panthère de Cartier Watch $23,100 Cartier See on Cartier

Chic Black Boots Abra Black Lord Boots $540 SSENSE See on SSENSE

A Breezy, Neutral Dress Lemaire Tan Belted Midi Dress $315 SSENSE See on SSENSE

Stylish White Sneakers Loewe Off-White Ballet Runner Sneakers $590 SSENSE See on SSENSE

A Flawless White T-Shirt Saks Potts Uma Organic Cotton T-Shirt $79 Coltorti See on Coltorti

Fabulous Sunglasses Khaite x Oliver Peoples Sunglasses $525 Khaite See on Khaite

The Sleekest Button Up Martine Rose Logo Long Sleeve Buttoned Shirt $471 Farfetch See on Farfetch

A Fits-Everything Work Bag Reformation Oversized Vittoria Tote $698 Reformation See on Reformation

Tailored Trousers Sandy Liang Mugwort Pant $465 Sandy Liang See on Sandy Liang

A Slim Black Skirt MM6 Maison Margiela Mid-Rise Straight Skirt $585 Farfetch See on Farfetch

The Definitive Single-Sole Pumps Manolo Blahnik BB 90mm Satin Stiletto Pumps $725 Bergdorf Goodman See on Bergdorf Goodman