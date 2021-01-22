ADD TO CART

20 Wardrobe Staples to Complete Your Closet

Stocking up on these styling heroes will make getting dressed a breeze.

Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Christy Turlington wearing a white tank top and blue jeans
Photograph by Michael Thompson; Styled by Sara Moonves.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Everyone defines a classic differently. But there are certain items of clothing that will always add value to your closet, no matter how you define your sense of personal style. A perfect white T-shirt or tank top can be the essential ingredient in a perfectly preppy ensemble or a laid-back bohemian look, and a well-made leather belt will elevate any outfit. Classic white sneakers, timeless oval sunglasses, a flawlessly pointed pair of black boots—they’re always a good call. When it comes to wardrobe staples, think items that work no matter the weather, your mood or the shifting trends of the moment. Here, some of our favorites.

The Perfect Tank
Classic Stud Earrings
A Timeless Trench Coat
Straight-Legged Jeans
Perfectly Pulled Together Loafers
Iconic Track Pants
A Cozy Striped Sweater
Crisp White Socks
An “It Girl” Watch
Chic Black Boots
A Breezy, Neutral Dress
Stylish White Sneakers
A Flawless White T-Shirt
Fabulous Sunglasses
The Sleekest Button Up
A Fits-Everything Work Bag
Tailored Trousers
A Keepsake Belt
A Slim Black Skirt
The Definitive Single-Sole Pumps

This article was originally published on