Tights of all colors, patterns, and fabrications have taken center stage on the spring and fall 2024 runways. At Chanel couture, creative director Virginie Viard put Margaret Qualley on in white tights—a trend that ran throughout the spring 2024 show. Of course, tights-as-pants has become a trend in its own right, with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and more pairing shrunken sweaters or oversize jackets with sheer tights—and not much else. On a more practical level, a pair of tights can make or break an outfit, in terms of both style and comfort. A sheer, subtly patterned stocking can take a simple shift dress and turn it into cold-weather cocktail attire, while a ribbed woolen set can make miniskirt season last all year. Below, we’ve assembled 19 of our favorite pairs of tights for the season.

This article was originally published on Dec. 30, 2020