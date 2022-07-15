The Best Weekender Bags for a Quick Getaway
Heading out for a long weekend? These roomy carryalls will get you there in style.
A roomy weekender bag is a wardrobe essential. But just because it’s practical doesn’t mean it can’t be a reflection of your superior style choices. As opposed to your standard rolling suitcases, great weekender bags come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, materials—giving you lots of opportunity to showcase your personality. As you gear up for a season of road trips, spontaneous flights, and visits with family, we’ve got you covered on all fronts, with duffel bags, oversized totes and sleek carryalls that range from low-key and timeless to bold and bright. See all of our picks below.
