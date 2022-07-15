ADD TO CART

The Best Weekender Bags for a Quick Getaway

Heading out for a long weekend? These roomy carryalls will get you there in style.

A little girl's legs protrude out of a giant, upside-down red bag. She's standing in front of a car ...
Photo by Colin Dodgson.

A roomy weekender bag is a wardrobe essential. But just because it’s practical doesn’t mean it can’t be a reflection of your superior style choices. As opposed to your standard rolling suitcases, great weekender bags come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, materials—giving you lots of opportunity to showcase your personality. As you gear up for a season of road trips, spontaneous flights, and visits with family, we’ve got you covered on all fronts, with duffel bags, oversized totes and sleek carryalls that range from low-key and timeless to bold and bright. See all of our picks below.

Sleek Simplicity

Saint Laurent Double-Zip Leather Holdall Bag
£1,570
Matches Fashion

Timeless Elegance

Chloe Edith Topstitched Leather Weekend Bag
$2,150
Matches Fashion

Durable and Modern

Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Duffle Bag
$2,050
See On Prada

Bright and Bold

Classic Intrecciato
$5,400
Bottega Veneta

A Little Bit of Edge

MCM Extra Large Ottomar Weekender Duffle Bag
$1,530
Farfetch

Old School with a Twist

Berluti Jour Off Scritto Leather Holdall
£3,452
Matches Fashion

Heritage that Gets Better with Wear

Caius Leather Weekender Bag In Brown
$2,205
$3,150
Bally

Nostalgic Americana

Waxed Canvas Duffle
$159
L.L Bean

Glossy To-Go

Acne Studios Angele High-Shine Duffel Bag
$470
Matches Fashion

Soft and Sculptural

Metier Market Large Suede Weekend Tote Bag
$2,650
Matches Fashion

Funky and Sweet

Jacquemus Le Sac à Linge Weekender Bag
$965
Farfetch

Pure Glamour

GG Embossed Duffle Dag
$3,700
Gucci

Stolen from the Boys

Brunello Cucinelli Leather Holdall
$5,495
Matches Fashion

The Matching Set

The Weekender Overnight Duffle Bag In Black Eco Leather
$1,100
Sporty and Rugged

The North Face Flyweight Ripstop Duffle Bag
$80
Matches Fashion