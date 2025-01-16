ADD TO CART

The 30 Best Winter Boots to Shop Now

Cozy and warm styles, straight from the runway to your closet.

by Tori López
Images courtesy of the brands. GIF by Ashley Peña
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

When it comes to this winter’s boot styles, individuality and a spin on classic silhouettes are the name of the game. We first spied a number of boot trends emerging from the fall 2024 runways, where brands like Loewe, Prada, Valentino, and many more applied reinterpreted flourishes on lace-ups, moto boots, military-style, and super-chunky platforms. At Chloé, Gucci, Burberry, and Fendi, designers went for boots that extended far over the knee, creeping to the top of the thigh, or going the opposite direction and fanning out at the bottom of the shoe. One of our favorite new touches for winter 2025 is applying an unexpected textile to a boot: take shearling, for instance, which dominated the fall/winter 2024-25 collections. Below, we’ve put together a list of the best boots to shop this season—now that the weather is positively frigid and you’ve just got to stay cozy all winter long.

Beige Haddock Ankle Boots
$1,400
Bottega Veneta
Leather and Shearling Boots
$1,750
Prada
Leather Saddle High Boots
$1,254
$2,090
Burberry
Ankle Boots in Black
$683
$1,138
Jil Sander
Black & Brown Havva Chunky Trouser Boots
$847
$1,020
Fidan Novruzova
Women's Classic Short II
$180
Ugg
Nobilis TR Boot in Leather
$2,070
The Row
Marfa Knee-High Boot
$1,650
Khaite
Plush-Trimmed Textured-Leather Ankle Boots
$980
Toteme
D-Town Boot
$2,190
Dior
Padded Ankle Suede Boots
$598
$995
JW Anderson
Fumé Leather Boots
$1,920
Miu Miu
Beverly High Shearling Boots
$1,500
Moncler
Nova Boot Heels
$570
Eytys
Shea Ankle Boot Flat
$1,450
Jimmy Choo
Andreas Trunk
$2,200
Loro Piana
Classic Ultra Mini Leather Ankle Boots
$160
Ugg
Brown Aron Boots
$288
$320
Miista
Tall Pina Boots
$435
Paloma Wool
Brown Camion Boots
$482
$535
Our Legacy
Lago Boot in Suede and Shearling
$990
Loewe
Suede and Shearling Chubby Boot
$1,550
Burberry
Dakota Boot
$1,750
Chloe
Leopard-Print Ankle-Boots
$312
Ugg
Snap Mini Ankle Boot
$1,200
Bottega Veneta
Black Anna Boots
$536
$595
Nicole Saldaña
Tomosa Shearling-Lined Suede Ankle Boots
$1,250
Manolo Blahnik
Ghiso Fur-Lined Leather Boots
$545
$1,099
Isabel Marant
Beige Luna Low Boots
$203
$225
Moon Boot
CL Chelsea Booty Lug
$1,295
Christian Louboutin