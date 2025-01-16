The 30 Best Winter Boots to Shop Now

When it comes to this winter’s boot styles, individuality and a spin on classic silhouettes are the name of the game. We first spied a number of boot trends emerging from the fall 2024 runways, where brands like Loewe, Prada, Valentino, and many more applied reinterpreted flourishes on lace-ups, moto boots, military-style, and super-chunky platforms. At Chloé, Gucci, Burberry, and Fendi, designers went for boots that extended far over the knee, creeping to the top of the thigh, or going the opposite direction and fanning out at the bottom of the shoe. One of our favorite new touches for winter 2025 is applying an unexpected textile to a boot: take shearling, for instance, which dominated the fall/winter 2024-25 collections. Below, we’ve put together a list of the best boots to shop this season—now that the weather is positively frigid and you’ve just got to stay cozy all winter long.