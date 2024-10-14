The 6 Biggest Shoe Trends From the Fall 2024 Runways

On the fall 2024 runways, the footwear embodied a few key themes from the coming season. Fashion, generally speaking, is continuing to trend toward dressing up, with an emphasis on individual expression, and remixed interpretations of everyday clothing. It’s been exciting over the past few months to witness designers inspired by the people they dress (rather than vice versa)—putting a high-fashion spin on many of the usual staples. In that same spirit, many fall styles are twists on classics, like work boots and loafers. In the boot category, we saw Loewe, Prada, Miu Miu and Hermès put their touch on moto designs, and even an updated Ugg. We’re also seeing a major investment in pumps this season, whether that’s a kitten heel, t-strap, or a square-toe, sky-high pump. Brands like Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, and Dries Van Noten are capitalizing on our collective desire to go out and dress up. Below, we’ve rounded up six of the biggest shoe trends this fall, which will be everywhere by the time October’s done.

Boots à la Mode

Designers reinterpreted fall classics like lace-ups, military silhouettes, and the super-chunky platform boot.

To a T (Strap)

Among the many pump styles of the season, T-straps are gaining popularity. This ladylike style is just twisted enough on a curved or super-high heel.

Hip To Be Square

It’s been a while since we’ve seen square toes reenter the fashion consciousness, but they’re officially back. The sharp shape walked the runways at Bottega Veneta, Tod’s, Ferragamo, and Saint Laurent.

High and Mighty

The higher the boot...the closer to heaven? This might be debatable logic, but designers are going for it anyway. We saw sky-high styles at Chloe, Gucci, Chanel, and Fendi this season.

Not Your Average Loafer

This season’s crop of loafers are anything but classic. We saw elevated platform shapes at Gucci, monkstrap styles at Miu Miu, and twists on classic oxfords at Louis Vuitton.

New Pumps

Pumps in all forms are back and better than ever for fall. We loved the embellished styles at Saint Laurent and Tory Burch, exaggerated kitten heels at Prada and Miu Miu, and amped-up ballerinas at Alaïa and Jacquemus.