The Best Coats to Buy This Winter

Winter is coming up sooner than we think, and when temperatures drop, we all need a way to stay cozy—and, ideally, to look chic while doing so. The right coat can effortlessly pull a look together, and this season’s offering includes stylish options for every one of your winter moods. From Prada’s take on the toggle coat (a country staple appropriated for hitting the streets) to the cult-classic winter shell from Toteme, we’ve scouted all of the most fashionable ways to block the chill.

Look Sharp

Trim, tailored coats that nod to classic tuxedo suiting will never go out of style. Silk and satin trims make this style a great option for evening. For everyday polish, try a sleek, collarless shape.

Soft Shells

This season’s puffers have left behind their Michelin man associations, transforming instead into a softer and more subtle quilted style with Toteme leading the charge. It’s an elegant option for when you really need to resist the elements.

Super Shearlings

There’s no escaping shearling (faux or otherwise) this season, and there are endless styles to explore, from short moto-inspired jackets to a floor-dusting wraps.

Toggle Time

Prada’s twist on a classic toggle coat was a standout on the Fall/Winter runways. The style has finally hit stores and is in good company with similarly appealing options across the price spectrum.

Short and Sweet

Shorter car coat and peacoat styles feel like an ideal companion for the oversized pants and maxi skirts that are currently en vogue—a modern, easy way to play with proportion.

Wrapped Up

You can never go wrong with a classic wrap coat. Swaddle yourself in soft wool and cashmere for luxe warmth this winter.