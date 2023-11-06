ADD TO CART

The Best Coats to Buy This Winter

There are plenty of ways to stay chic and cozy as the weather cools.

by Christina Holevas
Models wearing coats from the Fall 2023 runways in an open field.
Photographed by Tyler Mitchell, styled by Brian Molloy.
Winter is coming up sooner than we think, and when temperatures drop, we all need a way to stay cozy—and, ideally, to look chic while doing so. The right coat can effortlessly pull a look together, and this season’s offering includes stylish options for every one of your winter moods. From Prada’s take on the toggle coat (a country staple appropriated for hitting the streets) to the cult-classic winter shell from Toteme, we’ve scouted all of the most fashionable ways to block the chill.

Look Sharp

Trim, tailored coats that nod to classic tuxedo suiting will never go out of style. Silk and satin trims make this style a great option for evening. For everyday polish, try a sleek, collarless shape.

Double-breasted silk-satin trimmed wool coat
$2,500
Wardrobe.NYC
Quinn wool and cashmere-blend felt coat
$900
Anine Bing
Palais topcoat in Italian melton wool
$259.50
$428
J. Crew
Bontin Melange Wool Coat
$3,600
Khaite
Kitan woven coat
$2,450
The Row
Classic Straight Coat
$795
Vince

Soft Shells

This season’s puffers have left behind their Michelin man associations, transforming instead into a softer and more subtle quilted style with Toteme leading the charge. It’s an elegant option for when you really need to resist the elements.

Quilted Cotton Cocoon Coat
$980
Toteme
Quilted reycled-ripstop coat
$439.35
Ganni
Faisan convertible quilted shell down coat
$1,945
Moncler
Oversized knitted-collar quilted jacket
$225
COS
Hooded quilted padded shell coat
$1,790
Burberry

Super Shearlings

There’s no escaping shearling (faux or otherwise) this season, and there are endless styles to explore, from short moto-inspired jackets to a floor-dusting wraps.

Felicity shearling coat
$2,195
Fortela
Birthday reversible shearling coat
$1,785
Nour Hammour
Coated Fleece Jacket
$895
Proenza Schouler White Label
Kenca Faux Shearling Coat
$675
Stand Studio
Shearling coat
$2,450
Goldsign
Sandras Shearling Coat
$4,000
By Malene Birger

Toggle Time

Prada’s twist on a classic toggle coat was a standout on the Fall/Winter runways. The style has finally hit stores and is in good company with similarly appealing options across the price spectrum.

Textured Duffle Coat
$1,120
Toast
Long Velour Duffle Coat
$6,600
Prada
Leather-trimmed shearling jacket
$2,610
Toteme
Marant Etoile
$1,095
Florene faux shearling coat
Pa Aime Jacket
$239
& Other Stories

Short and Sweet

Shorter car coat and peacoat styles feel like an ideal companion for the oversized pants and maxi skirts that are currently en vogue—a modern, easy way to play with proportion.

Stretch-Wool Felt Short Coat
$4,300
Bottega Veneta
Koon Coat
$655
Loulou Studio
Roma signature lambswool scarf coat
$928
Tove
Soft double-breasted cropped coat
$69.90
Zara
Claudia Peacoat in Melton Wool
$2,695
Veronica de Piante

Wrapped Up

You can never go wrong with a classic wrap coat. Swaddle yourself in soft wool and cashmere for luxe warmth this winter.

Belted mohair-blend coat
$3,100
Saint Laurent
Zinnia belted wool-blend felt coat
$1,720
Tove
Olea belted camel hair coat
$4,290
Max Mara
Langston belted cashmere and silk-blend bouclé-tweed coat
$10,125
Loro Piana
Trullem wool coat
$1,300
By Malene Birger