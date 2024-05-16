If you invite Beyoncé to your birthday party, prepare to be upstaged. That’s what happened to legendary photographer Lenny “Kodak Lens” Santiago, who celebrated his 50th birthday with a blowout, high-fashion event at SoHo House in Malibu, which appeared to include pizza from Brooklyn’s famous Lucali, an all-black-everything dress code, and a slew of famous friends.

For her part, the Cowboy Carter singer went with a slinky, ruched, cut-out custom Lapointe dress and hand-embroidered feather jacket, a black cowboy hat, black gloves, a diamond bolo tie, and those delicious Loewe sandals with the rose-bloom heel. As usual, she was not caught by paparazzi in the look, but rather shared a slew of photos on Instagram.

Styled by longtime stylist Shiona Turini, she also wore a pair of diamond hoops and black, oversized sunglasses, while her blonde hair was worn down in bouncy curls.

@beyonce

As if it were not already abundantly clear by Beyoncé’s presence at the party, Santiago’s birthday was a star-studded affair. Other guests included Kelly Rowland, Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, Adele — the list goes on, all decked out in black.

@beyonce

She stayed true to her current cowboy-inspired style. Last week, she posed in an extremely her (and extremely Americana) look: blue, bedazzled hot shorts, another cowboy hat and a fringed, American flag coat. She is “the ultimate American cowboy” after all.