Even Beyoncé, who will soon celebrate her 17th wedding anniversary with husband Jay-Z in April, can’t resist the allure of something as classic as bridal white. The Cowboy Carter singer slipped on an altar-ready gown in a video to announce the latest business marriage for her haircare line, Cécred.

Beyoncé’s ivory Vivienne Westwood dress featured a plunging, off-the-shoulder neckline that extended into a nipped-in corset bodice. The look riffed on the British label’s “Mabel” gown from their 2025 bridal collection, but was custom made for Beyoncé’s big announcement (her line will be available at Ulta beauty stores on April 6). A leg slit that extended up to Beyoncé’s hips was the finishing detail.

Bridal white is currently a popular choice for stars of late (just last night, Ariana Grande wore an altar-worthy Louis Vuitton dress for a Wicked screening in Tokyo) regardless if they’ve already walked down the aisle or have any plans to do so in the future.

But, like everything she wears, Beyoncé’s co-sign of the angelic shade is intentional. Sure, her latest outfit is a departure from the gilded Schiaparelli number she wore to win Album of the Year at the Grammys or the holy-grail Patrick Kelly she unearthed earlier this month. However, this Vivienne Westwood dress continued her tradition of wearing crisp, all-white for announcements pertaining to her various business ventures.

For Cécred’s launch event in February 2024, the singer wore a stark ivory look and invited guests to wear their own all-white outfits. And back when she unveiled her whisky line Sir. Davis later in August, Beyoncé slipped into an up-cycled mini dress done in white lace that she paired with a veil-like headpiece. Beyoncé clearly likes to keep a divide between her music and business endeavors—something that will only continue to take shape with her rumored upcoming rock album on the horizon.