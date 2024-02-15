Even In Lingerie Dressing, Beyoncé Has Her Trusty Cowboy Hat

Beyoncé is fully in her Country era. So, nowadays it looks as though even when she does indulge in a fashion trend here or there, she does so through the lens of her next genre project. Case in point: her most recent look that consisted of sheer lace fabric and, you guessed it, a wide-brimmed cowboy hat. On Wednesday, the singer shared a video to her Instagram from her recent trip to the Super Bowl—she announced her upcoming album Act II during a mid-game commercial, which definitely explains the cowboy hat. Beyoncé paired the accessory, though, with a custom sheer dress by Dolce & Gabbana inspired by their spring 2024 collection.

Her dress featured a handful of risky details—like lace paneling, a corset-inspired bustier, and a plunging spaghetti strap neckline. Beyoncé’s matching black thong peeked through the dress’ transparent fabric, too. The star topped off her look with a reflective belt, tousled hair, and a bold lip. Even more sheer came in the form of see-through opera gloves that she accessorized with statement nails and rings. Beyoncé is definitely one who sets rather than follows trends—but even when she does mix in something like this take on lingerie dressing, it still feels like something truly only she could pull off.

It’s been a busy past few days for the singer who, in between her album announcement, staged a shocking appearance at Luar’s New York Fashion Week show—her first appearance at a stateside runway show in nearly decade. After somehow traversing herself to a warehouse in Bushwick, Brooklyn, Beyoncé took her place on the front row in a Gaurav Gupta couture blazer that she paired with a metallic Luar bag. Her nephew, Julez Smith, made his runway debut during the event—his mother Solange Knowles and grandmother Tina Knowles were also in attendance.

From the metallic embellishments to the matching cowboy hat, the look was, fittingly, very Renaissance meets “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Beyoncé’s Act II is due at the end of March, so, in the meantime expect lots of sequins, perhaps some sheer lace, and definitely a healthy amount of cowboy hats.