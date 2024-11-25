The “groutfit,” or gray outfit, is often reserved for lounging around the house, stuffy boardrooms, or late-night trips to the airport. For Beyoncé, however, it was the perfect choice for a trip to Broadway. Over the weekend, the Cowboy Carter singer reunited with her Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to support the latter’s performance in the new Death Becomes Her musical.

Beyoncé started her look off with a knit top tucked into a pair of cut-off hot pants that were tiny enough to classify as briefs. The singer offset the length of her shorts with an oversized suit coat and suede heel boots that went up to her knees. She then added a gray baseball cap, statement nerd glasses, and an elongated black clutch.

@beyonce

While Beyoncé has previously rocked all-gray in more overstated ways, this time she left the glitz and glam to the Broadway professionals. Beyoncé and Rowland snuck into the audience of the opening night Death Becomes Her performance which stars Megan Hilty, Jennifer Sinard, and their former bandmate Williams as Viola Van Horn. Following the performance, Beyoncé and Rowland met up with Williams backstage who was all decked out in her stage clothes and hair and makeup.

@beyonce

Beyoncé documented the night on her Instagram through a series of photos that she captioned with the words “My Belle.” The singer’s mom Tina Knowles was also in attendance.

“It is always great seeing Destiny’s Child together,” Ms. Tina wrote on Instagram. “At the Death Becomes Her premiere the other night on Broadway in New York City, we watched as Michelle killed this role! She saying like an angel and looked like a goddess! Ride or die friends who support and love each other.”