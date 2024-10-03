Beyoncé recently launched her new business venture, a whisky line called SirDavis, but don’t expect her to dress like an average C.E.O anytime soon. On Saturday, the mogul attended the inaugural California Crown at Santa Anita Park in an outfit that combined her Texas roots with some risqué tailoring.

Beyoncé slipped into a full Retrofête outfit to attend the event which featured horse racing competitions, live musical performances, and a sterling silver and 22k gold Chrome Hearts trophy. She wore a teensy micro-mini skirt and went shirtless underneath a plunging double-breasted blazer and matching jacket. She accessorized with a glass of whisky (her brand helped present the event), a wide-brim hat, platinum bombshell waves, and black-rimmed glasses.

Her look’s low-cut front and dramatic layering certainly reimagined business wear, but nodded to Mob Wife styling. But she pulled off the pieces with a certain swagger that said “I’m not just the Mob Wife, I’m the entire Mob Boss.”

Earlier this month, Beyoncé held a SirDavis party at Paris Fashion Week where she showed off her chameleon-like fashion sense. She sizzled in a gold foil Gucci gown and towering disco heels that Jennifer Lopez would love to get her hands on.

Beyoncé launched her heritage alcohol brand, a joint venture with Moët Hennessy, in August. Its name honors Beyoncé’s great grandfather Davis Hogue. He was a farmer and Prohibition-era moonshiner who hid liquor bottles “in the empty knots of cedar trees for friends and kin to find and enjoy,” according to a press release.

“When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated,” Beyoncé said in a statement at the time. “SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy.”

