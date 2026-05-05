Beyoncé has returned to the Met Gala for the first time in 10 years, and boy, did she make the wait worth it. The co-chair arrived fashionably late to the event on Monday night, not only with her husband, Jay-Z, in tow, but also with her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, by her side.

And while, for the most part, the 2026 Met Gala red carpet lacked the drama one would expect to come from a “Costume Art” theme, Beyoncé made sure to bring it tenfold thanks to Olivier Rousteing. The singer attended in a jewel-encrusted dress mimicking a skeleton, depicting her collarbone, spine, hands, and hips, before continuing down her legs in a column skirt. On top, a coat of gray ombré feathers trailed many feet behind her, necessitating a team of attendants to help her walk the stairs. A spike cap, covered in more crystals, and Chopard jewelry completed this over-the-top ensemble.

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On the red carpet, Beyoncé spoke about her decision to work with Rousteing on the design, describing the former Balmain designer as “someone who has been so loyal to me.” She said the look is about “celebrating him” as well as all the “juicy, curvy, thin, tall” bodies. “Whatever God gave you.”

And if Beyoncé brought the theatrics, it was up to Blue to bring the chic glamour. The 14-year-old opted for a much more toned-down ensemble for her Met debut, wearing a white Balenciaga dress with a bubble hem that picked up at the front to reveal crystal-covered Jimmy Choo heels finished off with quartz. A matching cropped puffer and sunglasses upped the cool factor. Jay-Z, smartly, let the women in his life shine, and wore a simple black Louis Vuitton tux with tails and a double-breasted vest, topped with a Briony Raymond brooch.

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Now, it is pretty surprising that Blue is on the Met Gala red carpet, as the event famously is limited to those 18 and up. Of course, if the Met is going to make an exception, it would be for Beyoncé’s offspring. Though likely Blue will just walk the steps and then head home for the night, as her parents go on inside to enjoy the festivities.

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The last time Beyoncé attended the Met Gala was back in 2016 for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” themed event. She wore a latex dress by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy, a designer and brand she’d worked with for five straight Met appearances. And while she opted to go in a different direction for the 2026 iteration, this look does have shades of the black and purple look Tisci designed for the singer back in 2012. Clearly, Beyoncé loves jewels and she loves feathers, and we can’t blame her.