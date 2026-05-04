There’s only one event that boasts a guest list that includes Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Sabrina Carpenter, Lisa, and Zoë Kravitz: the Met Gala. They’re just a few of the A-list names expected to walk the red carpet for the 2026 event. The chair committee alone is enough to rival the red carpet at the Oscars. This year, the theme of the evening is “Costume Art,” an exploration of how the body and clothing are represented in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s vast collection. The dress code further clarifies red carpet expectations. Guests were asked to consider the idea that “Fashion is Art” when choosing their looks for the evening. Basically, tonight, the body is a canvas and designers are the artists bringing it to life.

So, expect a surplus of art-inspired ensembles, as well as looks that feature more skin than fabric. Naked dressing has been a popular choice at the Met for years now, and with the theme literally mentioning the body, it will no doubt also be prevalent tonight. At an event like the Met Gala, everyone is vying for attention, but it will be hard to get it with Beyoncé on the red carpet. It’s the singer’s first Met in over a decade, so all eyes are undoubtedly trained on Queen B, who is acting as a co-chair, alongside Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Of course, the question is, what will Beyoncé wear? Will she opt for Saint Laurent, a sponsor of the event? Or, maybe she will tap Givenchy for the sixth time. Plus, will she take the opportunity of the night to announce her new album, as many people expect? This is the Met Gala, and anything can happen. You won’t want to miss a beat—not a heel, a headpiece, nor a bowtie. So, check back here for all of the celebrity red carpet looks from the 2026 Met Gala.

Rosé Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Sabrina Carpenter Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Dior.

SZA Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Charli xcx Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Saint Laurent.

Lisa Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Robert Wun.

Kylie Jenner Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Schiaparelli.

Jisoo Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Dior.

Hailey Bieber Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Doja Cat Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Zoë Kravitz Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic In Saint Laurent.

Margot Robbie Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Chanel.

Nicole Kidman Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Chanel.

Anne Hathaway Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Prada.

Amanda Seyfried Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Prada.

Julianne Moore Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Sombr Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Miu Miu.

Colman Domingo Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Carey Mulligan Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Prada.

Katy Perry Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Stella McCartney.

Laufey Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic In Tory Burch and Bucherer jewelry.

Venus Williams Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Swarovski.

Gracie Abrams Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Connor Storrie Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Angela Bassett Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Claire Foy Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Erdem.

Emily Blunt Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Robert Wun.

Irina Shayk Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Alexander Wang.

Tyriq Withers Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic In Louis Vuitton with David Yurman jewelry.

Serena Williams Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Camila Morrone Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Tory Burch with David Yurman jewelry.

Suki Waterhouse Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alysa Liu Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sarah Pidgeon Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Loewe.

Paul Anthony Kelly Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Dior.

Bill Skarsgård Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Olivia Wilde Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Thom Browne.

Damson Idris Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Prada.

Gwendoline Christie Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Giles Deacon.

Cara Delevingne Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren.

Stevie Nicks Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Zara by John Galliano.

Sam Smith Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images In Christian Cowan.

Gabrielle Union-Wade Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rauw Alejandro Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Chopard jewelry.

Ben Platt Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Tanner Fletcher.

Lena Dunham Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Valentino.

EJAE Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images In Swarovski.

Maluma Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann.

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Tom Ford by Haider Ackerman.

Lily-Rose Depp Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Chanel.

Naomi Watts Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Dior with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Patrick Schwarzenegger Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alex Consani Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images In Gucci.

Liline Jacquemus and Simon Porte Jacquemus Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Jacquemus.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Dior.

Camila Mendes Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Manish Malhotra.

Janelle Monáe Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Yseult Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Prada.

Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Batiste in ERL.

Emma Chamberlain Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Mugler.

Angel Reese Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Altuzarra.

Chase Sui Wonders Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In McQueen with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Rami Malek Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ashley Graham John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images In De Petsa.

Law Roach Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Maya Hawke Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Prada.

Audrey Nuna Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sam Pinkleton Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Tanner Fletcher.

Misty Copeland Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Aariana Rose Philip Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Joey King Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Miu Miu.

Skepta Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Dree Hemingway Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Valentino couture.

Joe Alwyn Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral and Marcello Hernández Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Hernández in Thom Browne.

Lena Mahfouf Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jordan Roth Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Robert Wun.

Lindsey Vonn Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Donatella Versace and Alessandro Michele Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lauren Wasser Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Prabal Gurung.

Amy Sherald Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Tschabalala Self Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Brandon Blackwood.

Selby Drummond Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sabine Getty Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Yumi Shin and Joseph Altuzarra Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Altuzarra in Altuzarra.

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Sinéad Burke Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Heidi Klum Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ahn Hyo-seop Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Anderson .Paak Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Amiri.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic Taylor in Bibhu Mohapatra.

Finn Wolfhard Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Anna Weyant Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs.

Tom Ford Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tory Burch Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Tory Burch.

Isla Johnston Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Loewe.

Lux Pascal Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Luke Evans Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Palomo.

Charlotte Gainsbourg Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Sutton Foster Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Georgina Chapman Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Georgina Rodríguez Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Amy Fine Collins Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Loli Bahia Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Hamish Bowles Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Aurora James Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In vintage Emanuel Ungaro.

Anna Wintour Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Chanel.

Chloe Malle Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Colleen Allen.

Lala Anthony Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Wiederhoeft and Lorraine Schwartz.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Schiaparelli.

Bee Carrozzini Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Jenna Blake earrings & Briony Raymond necklace.