MET GALA 2026

All the Red Carpet Fashion From the Met Gala 2026

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Cara Delevingne attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at ...
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s only one event that boasts a guest list that includes Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Sabrina Carpenter, Lisa, and Zoë Kravitz: the Met Gala. They’re just a few of the A-list names expected to walk the red carpet for the 2026 event. The chair committee alone is enough to rival the red carpet at the Oscars. This year, the theme of the evening is “Costume Art,” an exploration of how the body and clothing are represented in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s vast collection. The dress code further clarifies red carpet expectations. Guests were asked to consider the idea that “Fashion is Art” when choosing their looks for the evening. Basically, tonight, the body is a canvas and designers are the artists bringing it to life.

So, expect a surplus of art-inspired ensembles, as well as looks that feature more skin than fabric. Naked dressing has been a popular choice at the Met for years now, and with the theme literally mentioning the body, it will no doubt also be prevalent tonight. At an event like the Met Gala, everyone is vying for attention, but it will be hard to get it with Beyoncé on the red carpet. It’s the singer’s first Met in over a decade, so all eyes are undoubtedly trained on Queen B, who is acting as a co-chair, alongside Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Of course, the question is, what will Beyoncé wear? Will she opt for Saint Laurent, a sponsor of the event? Or, maybe she will tap Givenchy for the sixth time. Plus, will she take the opportunity of the night to announce her new album, as many people expect? This is the Met Gala, and anything can happen. You won’t want to miss a beat—not a heel, a headpiece, nor a bowtie. So, check back here for all of the celebrity red carpet looks from the 2026 Met Gala.

Rosé

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Sabrina Carpenter

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Dior.

SZA

Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Charli xcx

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Saint Laurent.

Lisa

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Robert Wun.

Kylie Jenner

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Schiaparelli.

Jisoo

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Dior.

Hailey Bieber

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Doja Cat

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Zoë Kravitz

Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

In Saint Laurent.

Margot Robbie

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Chanel.

Nicole Kidman

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Anne Hathaway

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Prada.

Amanda Seyfried

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Prada.

Julianne Moore

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Sombr

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

Colman Domingo

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Carey Mulligan

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Prada.

Katy Perry

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Stella McCartney.

Laufey

Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

In Tory Burch and Bucherer jewelry.

Venus Williams

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Swarovski.

Gracie Abrams

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Connor Storrie

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Angela Bassett

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Claire Foy

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Erdem.

Emily Blunt

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Robert Wun.

Irina Shayk

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Alexander Wang.

Tyriq Withers

Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

In Louis Vuitton with David Yurman jewelry.

Serena Williams

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Camila Morrone

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Tory Burch with David Yurman jewelry.

Suki Waterhouse

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Alysa Liu

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sarah Pidgeon

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Paul Anthony Kelly

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Dior.

Bill Skarsgård

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Olivia Wilde

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Thom Browne.

Damson Idris

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Prada.

Gwendoline Christie

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Giles Deacon.

Cara Delevingne

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren.

Stevie Nicks

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Zara by John Galliano.

Sam Smith

Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

In Christian Cowan.

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rauw Alejandro

Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Chopard jewelry.

Ben Platt

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Tanner Fletcher.

Lena Dunham

Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Valentino.

EJAE

Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

In Swarovski.

Maluma

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann.

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Tom Ford by Haider Ackerman.

Lily-Rose Depp

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Chanel.

Naomi Watts

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Dior with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alex Consani

Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Liline Jacquemus and Simon Porte Jacquemus

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Jacquemus.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Dior.

Camila Mendes

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Manish Malhotra.

Janelle Monáe

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Yseult

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Prada.

Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Batiste in ERL.

Emma Chamberlain

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Mugler.

Angel Reese

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Altuzarra.

Chase Sui Wonders

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In McQueen with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Rami Malek

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In De Petsa.

Law Roach

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Maya Hawke

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Prada.

Audrey Nuna

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sam Pinkleton

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Tanner Fletcher.

Misty Copeland

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Aariana Rose Philip

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Joey King

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

Skepta

Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Dree Hemingway

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Valentino couture.

Joe Alwyn

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral and Marcello Hernández

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hernández in Thom Browne.

Lena Mahfouf

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jordan Roth

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Robert Wun.

Lindsey Vonn

Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Donatella Versace and Alessandro Michele

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lauren Wasser

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Prabal Gurung.

Amy Sherald

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Tschabalala Self

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Brandon Blackwood.

Selby Drummond

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sabine Getty

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Yumi Shin and Joseph Altuzarra

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Altuzarra in Altuzarra.

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur

Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Sinéad Burke

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ahn Hyo-seop

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Anderson .Paak

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Amiri.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Taylor in Bibhu Mohapatra.

Finn Wolfhard

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Anna Weyant

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs.

Tom Ford

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tory Burch

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Tory Burch.

Isla Johnston

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Loewe.

Lux Pascal

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Luke Evans

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Palomo.

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Sutton Foster

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Georgina Chapman

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Georgina Rodríguez

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Amy Fine Collins

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Loli Bahia

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Hamish Bowles

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Aurora James

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In vintage Emanuel Ungaro.

Anna Wintour

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Chanel.

Chloe Malle

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Colleen Allen.

Lala Anthony

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Wiederhoeft and Lorraine Schwartz.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Bee Carrozzini

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Jenna Blake earrings & Briony Raymond necklace.

Wendi Murdoch

Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images