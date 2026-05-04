All the Red Carpet Fashion From the Met Gala 2026
There’s only one event that boasts a guest list that includes Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Sabrina Carpenter, Lisa, and Zoë Kravitz: the Met Gala. They’re just a few of the A-list names expected to walk the red carpet for the 2026 event. The chair committee alone is enough to rival the red carpet at the Oscars. This year, the theme of the evening is “Costume Art,” an exploration of how the body and clothing are represented in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s vast collection. The dress code further clarifies red carpet expectations. Guests were asked to consider the idea that “Fashion is Art” when choosing their looks for the evening. Basically, tonight, the body is a canvas and designers are the artists bringing it to life.
So, expect a surplus of art-inspired ensembles, as well as looks that feature more skin than fabric. Naked dressing has been a popular choice at the Met for years now, and with the theme literally mentioning the body, it will no doubt also be prevalent tonight. At an event like the Met Gala, everyone is vying for attention, but it will be hard to get it with Beyoncé on the red carpet. It’s the singer’s first Met in over a decade, so all eyes are undoubtedly trained on Queen B, who is acting as a co-chair, alongside Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.
Of course, the question is, what will Beyoncé wear? Will she opt for Saint Laurent, a sponsor of the event? Or, maybe she will tap Givenchy for the sixth time. Plus, will she take the opportunity of the night to announce her new album, as many people expect? This is the Met Gala, and anything can happen. You won’t want to miss a beat—not a heel, a headpiece, nor a bowtie. So, check back here for all of the celebrity red carpet looks from the 2026 Met Gala.
Rosé
In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Sabrina Carpenter
In Dior.
SZA
Charli xcx
In Saint Laurent.
Lisa
In Robert Wun.
Kylie Jenner
In Schiaparelli.
Jisoo
In Dior.
Hailey Bieber
In Saint Laurent.
Doja Cat
In Saint Laurent.
Zoë Kravitz
In Saint Laurent.
Margot Robbie
In Chanel.
Nicole Kidman
In Chanel.
Anne Hathaway
Hunter Schafer
In Prada.
Amanda Seyfried
In Prada.
Julianne Moore
In Bottega Veneta.
Sombr
Gigi Hadid
In Miu Miu.
Colman Domingo
Carey Mulligan
In Prada.
Katy Perry
In Stella McCartney.
Laufey
In Tory Burch and Bucherer jewelry.
Venus Williams
In Swarovski.
Gracie Abrams
Connor Storrie
In Saint Laurent.
Angela Bassett
Claire Foy
In Erdem.
Emily Blunt
Naomi Osaka
In Robert Wun.
Irina Shayk
In Alexander Wang.
Tyriq Withers
In Louis Vuitton with David Yurman jewelry.
Serena Williams
Camila Morrone
In Tory Burch with David Yurman jewelry.
Suki Waterhouse
Alysa Liu
Sarah Pidgeon
In Loewe.
Paul Anthony Kelly
In Dior.
Bill Skarsgård
In Thom Browne.
Olivia Wilde
In Thom Browne.
Damson Idris
In Prada.
Gwendoline Christie
In Giles Deacon.
Cara Delevingne
In Ralph Lauren.
Stevie Nicks
In Zara by John Galliano.
Sam Smith
In Christian Cowan.
Gabrielle Union-Wade
Rauw Alejandro
In Saint Laurent with Chopard jewelry.
Ben Platt
In Tanner Fletcher.
Lena Dunham
In Valentino.
EJAE
In Swarovski.
Maluma
In Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann.
Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector
In Tom Ford by Haider Ackerman.
Lily-Rose Depp
In Chanel.
Naomi Watts
In Dior with Briony Raymond jewelry.
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Paloma Elsesser
Alex Consani
In Gucci.
Liline Jacquemus and Simon Porte Jacquemus
In Jacquemus.
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban
In Dior.
Camila Mendes
In Manish Malhotra.
Janelle Monáe
In Christian Siriano.
Yseult
Nicholas Hoult
In Prada.
Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste
Batiste in ERL.
Emma Chamberlain
In Mugler.
Angel Reese
In Altuzarra.
Chase Sui Wonders
In McQueen with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Rami Malek
Ashley Graham
In De Petsa.
Law Roach
Maya Hawke
In Prada.
Audrey Nuna
Sam Pinkleton
In Tanner Fletcher.
Misty Copeland
Aariana Rose Philip
Joey King
In Miu Miu.
Skepta
In Thom Browne.
Dree Hemingway
In Valentino couture.
Joe Alwyn
Vittoria Ceretti
Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral and Marcello Hernández
Hernández in Thom Browne.
Lena Mahfouf
Jordan Roth
In Robert Wun.
Lindsey Vonn
In Thom Browne.
Donatella Versace and Alessandro Michele
Lauren Wasser
In Prabal Gurung.
Amy Sherald
In Thom Browne.
Tschabalala Self
In Brandon Blackwood.
Selby Drummond
Sabine Getty
Yumi Shin and Joseph Altuzarra
Altuzarra in Altuzarra.
Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci
Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur
Sinéad Burke
Heidi Klum
Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers
Ahn Hyo-seop
Anderson .Paak
In Amiri.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
Taylor in Bibhu Mohapatra.
Finn Wolfhard
In Thom Browne.
Anna Weyant
In Marc Jacobs.
Tom Ford
Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson
Tory Burch
In Tory Burch.
Isla Johnston
In Loewe.
Lux Pascal
Luke Evans
In Palomo.
Charlotte Gainsbourg
In Saint Laurent.
Sutton Foster
Georgina Chapman
Georgina Rodríguez
Amy Fine Collins
Loli Bahia
In Saint Laurent.
Hamish Bowles
Aurora James
In vintage Emanuel Ungaro.
Anna Wintour
In Chanel.
Chloe Malle
In Colleen Allen.
Lala Anthony
In Wiederhoeft and Lorraine Schwartz.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos
In Schiaparelli.
Bee Carrozzini
In Jenna Blake earrings & Briony Raymond necklace.