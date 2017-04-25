Beyoncé at the Met Gala: See All the Superstar’s Red Carpet Looks

What’s a Met Gala red carpet without Beyoncé? Since 2008, the star has been a staple on the famous museum steps on the first Monday in May, outdoing herself year after year. For her first appearance, the singer opted for a pale pink strapless gown by Armani Privé, which she paired with emerald green earrings and a low updo. The following year, she upped the drama in a figure-hugging Roberto Cavalli dress that rendered it nearly impossible to walk. Then came the Givenchy years: in 2012, a black sequin-covered gown with a feathered purple train; in 2013, a strapless number with flames running up the sides and matching thigh-high boots; in 2014, a mysterious all-black number replete with a beaded veil; in 2015, a barely there sheer number with candy-colored gemstones; and 2016, the famous latex dress. There’s a reason the singer always arrives last: to shut down the carpet. Here, a look back at all of her Met Gala looks.

