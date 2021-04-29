If you need proof that the monochromatic dressing trend is still going strong, look no further than Beyoncé, who has taken the look to new hues with a neon green outfit.

The musician, posed from an undisclosed location, appeared on Instagram wearing head-to-toe lime green. From her form-fitting long-sleeve Balmain minidress to her heels to her handbag—everything matched. She capped the look off with some gold door knocker earrings.

The color of her full look is situated somewhere between slime green (a trend that was popular at London Fashion Week, Copenhagen Fashion Week, and on Billie Eilish’s head in early-to-mid 2019) and chartreuse (which, if you were Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Stewart, or Gigi Hadid, would have been the color du jour by the end of 2019).

As she is wont to do, Beyoncé has been reviving some other trends lately, too. Just a couple weeks ago, she reclaimed the nameplate necklace and made it her own while celebrating her anniversary with Jay-Z in Las Vegas. She also just cast model Precious Lee in her latest Ivy Park campaign. And she’s starting a new trend (albeit not one of the fashion variety) when Jay-Z claimed the couple will not start a dynasty for their kids.