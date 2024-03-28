Beyoncé’s idea of private jet style? More Mob Wife than Cowboy Carter. Less than 24 hours until the release of her country-tinged follow-up to Renaissance, Beyoncé took a moment to offer some insight into how she travels. No, there wasn’t a cowboy hat or some Western accessory. But there was, of course, plenty of Mob Wife ties.

The musician based her look around a faux fur oversized coat from The Attico in an all-over zebra print. Naturally, she paired her jacket with matching knee-high Jimmy Choo boots which were lined with a two-tone, black and white motif. If there’s one thing a Mob Wife loves, it’s some sort of in-your-face animal print.

From there, Beyoncé slipped into a black mini dress, shield sunglasses from Dior, and rounded everything out with a fuzzy white bag. Much like Dua Lipa who also did a bit of traveling this week (albeit on Eurostar train rather than a jet), Beyoncé had no problem pulling out a big, big coat during her journey. We’d assume there’s plenty of overhead storage inside of her plane, though.

@beyonce

See, when you fly private, you can both wear and eat whatever you please. Beyoncé indulged in a bit of spaghetti during her plane ride, a dish that would most definitely be Mob Wife-approved.

Oh, but don’t worry. Beyoncé still knows how to rock a Cowboy hat. Just a few minutes prior to showing off her zebra outfit, she slipped into a metallic gold dress that she accessorized with a rodeo-style belt and an oversized black hat.

@beyonce

Just a day prior to showing off her latest look, Beyoncé unveiled the official tracklist for her upcoming album, Cowboy Carter. The 27 track album will include renditions of famous songs—Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and The Beatles’ “Blackbird”—as well as rumored features from Miley Cyrus and Post Malone. So, we’re sure there’s much more Cowboy Carter in store than where this Mob Wife moment came from.

