In just a few short years, Billie Eilish has solidified herself, not only as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry but also as an undisputed style icon. She flipped silhouettes on their heads by opting to dress in oversized tees and baggy pants in the beginning of her career and shocked everyone when she introduced her latest era with Marilyn Monroe hair and a corseted British Vogue cover. It’s safe to say at this point, we never really know what Eilish will show up in next, which makes her upcoming role as a Met Gala host even more exciting. When it comes to what she will wear as she walks up those carpeted stars on Monday night, your guess is as good as any. In the meantime, let’s take a trip down memory lane at some of Eilish’s best red carpet moments over the years and see how the singer has truly evolved.