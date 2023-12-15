Billie Eilish transformed into a high-glam Mattel doll for the “What Was I Made For?” video, but on Thursday, her look was more L.A. skater chic than retro Malibu Barbie. Eilish sat down with The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon in larger-than-life denim shorts, striped white socks, and two-toned sneakers that looked prime for a trip around her local skate park.

Eilish topped off her baggy bottoms, which functioned more as cropped pants than shorts, with a shoe lace that doubled as a belt. She mixed in a bit of Barbie pink with a multi-colored argyle sweater vest that she layered on top of a simple white t-shirt. Accessories arrived in the form of silver rings, a pink hair bow, and a wide-brim basbeall hat with the signature Barbie logo strewn across the front.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Eilish most recently attended the star-studded Academy Museum Gala earlier this month where she dazzled in a plunging Jean Paul Gaultier blazer and maxi skirt. And while the singer is used to tapping into her more formal side for red carpets and the like, she usually keeps things rather casual elsewhere, which might explain her skater chic look for The Tonight Show. Though sometimes, she will throw in a curveball here and there, like when she stepped out to the Barbie premiere in shorts and toy-size ERL sneakers. During her interview with Fallon, Eilish discussed creating her hit song for the blockbuster film and just when fans can expect new music.

“It was so, actually, random how this came about,” Eilish told Fallon. “I remember there was a moment last year where Finneas came to me and was like, ‘Dude, would you want to make a song for the Barbie movie?'” Eilish and Finneas later hopped on FaceTime call with Greta Gerwig and Mark Ronson, which she described as “friendly and casual and cool.” The singer also hinted that new music is well on its way, saying that she’s “almost done” with her next album. “At some point you will know more, but I’m not going to say anything else,” she teased.