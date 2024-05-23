Blackpink’s Jennie Embraced Eclectic Granny Style for Her Trip to Tokyo

There are two types of dressers, those who love a coordinated look—silhouettes that compliment each other, metals that match, an easy-to-follow color story. Then, there are the girls who like to throw things together precisely because they don’t work. We’re talking the Tumblr scrollers, the Rihannas, the Bella Hadids (at least during her off-duty, self-styled moments). Similarly, when styled, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim embraces a more put-together aesthetic, but she has proven that her off-duty style falls very much in the latter category, as made evident by her recent looks shared on Instagram from her trip to Tokyo.

Jennie has been posting a lot of content from her Japan adventure, including the food she has eaten, the sites she has seen, and of course—what we here at W are most interested in—the outfits she has worn. It seems the K-pop star has embraced a kind of eclectic granny aesthetic, mixing and matching knee-length skirts, cardigan sweaters, and even the occasional head wrap. And in classic grandma style, she’s rewearing pieces with impressive consistency—a true granny would never be so careless as to wear a good piece of clothing just once. In one mirror selfie shared to Instagram, Jennie showed off what seems to be her skirt of choice at the moment—a subtly striped midi with a ruffled hem from Cormio. She paired the skirt with a navy knit vest from Eckhaus Latta, but it was the edition of chunky Akikoaki loafers, high white socks, a Chrome Hearts bag, and a KNWLS hoodie (in case she catches a chill) that really gave the look a cool granny vibe.

@jennierubyjane

Later on in the trip, the popstar doubled down on the aesthetic for another Tokyo excursion, reaching for the Cormio skirt once again, this time pairing it with a Supreme tank top and the granny pièce de résistance, a floral Molly Godard cardigan. She upped the ante even more by adding a crocheted bandana on her head (and we can only assume some hard candies in her bag).

@jennierubyjane

The looks are a long way off from the coordinated skin-bearing tops and minis Jennie often wears when performing with Blackpink, but that’s just more proof that this is likely her natural state—eclectic, unencumbered, and practical, all the hallmarks of a stylish granny.

Shop Jennie’s eclectic granny style:

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.