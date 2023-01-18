Blackpink’s Born Pink tour has brought the K-Pop foursome (and their wardrobes) around the world. The Blackpink tour bus must be filled with sparkly, bright colored tops and every mini skirt known to man because they seem to have a never-ending supply. Often, the girls pluck from the latest collection to keep things fresh, so it makes sense, that when the tour hit Bangkok earlier this month, Lisa reached for pieces from Area’s most recent showcase.

Lisa wore a set from the New York-based brand’s resort 2023 collection. For the concert in her home country of Thailand, the singer wore a hot pink, crystal-trimmed heart-shaped crop top. On the bottom, she opted for a matching mini skirt, featuring another crystal-covered heart surrounded by ruffles. Smartly, Lisa ditched her accessories, as the set provided enough bling, no jewels necessary.

It’s a perfect, candy colored, pop concert-ready take on the matching miniskirt set trend.

This is actually the third time Lisa has worn Area during the Asian leg of her tour. On the first night in Bangkok, the pop star wore a pair of yellow lurex tweed mini shorts featuring a rainbow crystal-embellished bow with a, you guessed it, crystal covered bow-shaped crop top. Then, the other night in Hong Kong, she pulled another look from the brand’s recent resort collection, a bandeau, cardigan, and hot pants set in a pink and white houndstooth, decorated with silver flowers.

Instagram/lalalalisa_m

With their consistently sparkling embellishments, bright colors, and feminine cuts, Area is an obvious choice for many pop stars and artists looking for performance outfits. Recently, Rihanna wore the brand in a teaser for her upcoming Super Bowl performance. Of course, Dua Lipa is a fan of Area as well, and wore another one of their heart-shaped tops and a matching skirt from the brand’s spring 2022 collection on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year. Then, in September Lisa’s bandmate Jennie wore Area shorts on the same late night show. Basically, if you’re a pop star looking for a wardrobe, you know where to find it.

Shop Lisa’s concert looks:

