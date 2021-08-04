COORDINATION NATION

Matching Two-Piece Sets for Every Occasion

by Allia Alliata Di Montereale
the models Rianne van Rompaey and Adwoa Aboah wearing matching floral outfits in a field
Rianne van Rompaey and Adwoa Aboah photographed by Luca Guadagnino for W Magazine.

If Bella Hadid’s recent street style is any indication, the matching two-piece set is having a moment. Cooler than a dress or suit, but more put together than a standard outfit, the two-piece hits a rare sartorial sweet spot. It’s the Goldilocks porridge of looks. Plus, of course, you can also wear each element separately, so you’re getting more mileage out of each item. An embroidered floral halter and skirt by Agua Bendita, for example, is a fabulous cocktail or casual wedding guest ensemble—worn alone, though, the top takes on a whole new, beachy personality, while the skirt feels right for a casual weekend. The rest of our favorites cover a variety of silhouettes and materials to suit any occasion: Go flouncy and feminine in green taffeta from Molly Goddard, keep things sleek and sexy in a soft leather tube top and pants by Rosetta Getty, or channel an early 2000s pop music video in full denim Bottega Veneta. Whatever vibe you’re going for, there’s a set that fits the bill.

Yanyan Knits Short Sleeve Shirt in Ochre Tweed
$325
Yanyan Knits

Yanyan Knits Tweedle Mini Skirt in Ochre Tweed
$250
Yanyan Knits
Molly Goddard Gabriella Gathered Peplum Taffeta Top
$565
Matchesfashion
Molly Goddard Fernanda Gathered Taffeta Skirt
$700
Matchesfashion
Bottega Veneta Drawstring Sleeveless Denim Top
$2,300
Farfetch
Bottega Veneta High-Waisted Bootcut Jeans
$1,100
Farfetch
Agua by Agua Bendita Castaña Embroidered Linen Cropped Halter Top
$350
Moda Operandi
Agua by Agua Bendita Ciruela Embroidered Linen Midi Skirt
$520
Moda Operandi
Casa Raki Nicola Cropped Top
$209
Matchesfashion
Casa Raki Emilia Wide-Leg Shorts
$164
Matchesfashion
Wales Bonner Brixton Striped Ribbed-knit Cotton Sleeveless Top
$430
Matchesfashion
Wales Bonner Brixton Striped Skirt
$605
Matchesfashion
Gucci Scalloped Cotton Poplin Shirt
$1,700
Matchesfashion
Gucci Scalloped Cotton Poplin Shorts
$1,100
Matchesfashion
Anane Telma Top Khaki
€42
Anane
Anane Pareo Pant Khaki
€115
Anane
Ciao Lucia Isla Top Black Cotton
$265
Ciao Lucia
Ciao Lucia Orlando Sustainable Canvas Pant Black
$315
Ciao Lucia
Birthday Girl Poppy Button Down
$130
Birthday Girl Shop
Birthday Girl Vintage Poppy & Tommy Tennis Skirt
$75
Birthday Girl Shop
Ann Demeulemeester Single-Breasted Waistcoat
$797
Matchesfashion
Ann Demeulemeester Kuiper Low-Rise Maxi Skirt
$879
Matchesfashion
Matteau Cropped Broderie Anglaise Organic Cotton-poplin Top
$440
Net-a-Porter
Matteau Broderie Anglaise Organic Cotton-poplin Skirt
$560
Net-a-Porter
Rosetta Getty Strapless Leather Top
$1,830
Net-a-Porter
Rosetta Getty Leather Flared Pants
$2,650
Net-a-Porter