Jennie from Blackpink attended Chanel’s Coco Crush pop-up photo event at Anderson C in Seongsu-dong. As a longtime brand ambassador, Blackpink member Jennie attended Chanel’s Coco Crush pop-up photo event in Seongsu-dong wearing —what else?— Chanel from head-to-toe. This time, though, she put an edgy spin on the house’s classic, puncated by a possible new facial piercing. Her layers of sheer pieces created an dimensional texture to her ensemble, which included a see-through minidress showing off her matching bra and panties, sparkling stockings with Chanel’s logo, and a tiny quilted black velvet purse with silver hardware.

The pop star’s hair was partly down and partly braided away from her face, hung with a few strategic silver rings, and she was walking in some tall black pumps.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

For more accessories, she was wearing a necklace watch with an extended wrist chain, the Chanel Première watch necklace. The watch’s geometric face is reportedly inspired by the shape of the Chanel No. 5 bottle. Additionally, she had on silver bangles, rings, and appeared to be debuting a new nose piercing. But Jennie has been photographed in faux piercings before, on the bridge of her nose and around her lip, so she could be faking us out once again.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

The star just posted a new video vlog on YouTube from a business trip to Capri, Italy, with fashion house Jacquemus last June. The video follows Jennie as she recovers from the show and enjoys some tourism in the gorgeous city, plus bonus hours on a boat.

In the video, Jennie says, “This place is as beautiful as a scene from my imagination. I’m enjoying my last night here after wrapping up my three-day schedule with Jacquemus.”

Other musicians at the Chanel pop-up event included The Boyz’s Younghoon, Seungmin from Stray Kids, and Code Kunst.