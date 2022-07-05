Breguet Taps Artist Pablo Bronstein For Partnership With Frieze

A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s new series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique.

In our fast-paced fashion cycle and media landscape, strong brand partnerships are becoming more important than ever. Meaningful and unique collaborations can serve not only as a vehicle for publicity, but also to emphasize a company’s values, further enhancing the story and identity of a house. Heritage watchmaker, Breguet, has embarked on a partnership with Frieze, the global art fair, which begins with a collaboration with artist Pablo Bronstein.

The watchmaker’s ties to the art world are longstanding and stem from the avant-garde spirit of its founder, Abraham-Louis Breguet. The designer, who was also an outstanding scientist and technician, is considered the creator of the neoclassical style of watches. His sober, minimalist, point of view was trailblazing in Paris in the 1770s, when baroque styles were all the rage. Since that time, many artists have become loyal clients and friends of the brand, including the painter Hans Erni, who placed Breguet’s founder at the center of his work “Philosophy of the Measurement of Time ''.

Frieze, of course, is one of the world’s buzziest platforms for modern and contemporary art. Their most recent show, which took place in New York’s Hudson Yards, brought together over 65 of the world’s leading galleries to showcase ambitious solo, group and themed presentations by both established and up-and-coming artists.

The partnership between the watchmaker and Frieze begins with Breguet’s collaboration with artist Pablo Bronstein, who was introduced to the brand by the platform. Bronstein is an Argentine artist, based in London. His strong focus on architecture manifests in many mediums, from drawing to sculpture to choreography. Bronstein was given free rein by the Breguet team to mine their archives and create art that inspired him. The result of their first collaboration is a series of large scale drawings of watch machinery and mechanics, a perfect representation of the artist and the brand. Bronstein will create 4 more works of art in collaboration with Breguet, for each of Frieze’s upcoming festivals this year.

In addition to launching their partnership with Frieze, Breguet also seized the occasion to release a new watch, an addition to their Tradition collection, the Tradition Quantième Rétrograde 7597. The 7597 timepiece delves into the origins of the company, referencing the “souscription” and tact watches created by Abraham-Louis Breguet. This model includes a retrograde date, a function cherished and developed by the brand, a gold dial with a hand-guilloché “Clous de Paris” motif, and an architectural movement.

For more information on Breguet watches and their partnership with Frieze check out breguet.com.