While the nepotism benefits of having an extremely famous parent goes without saying, there’s a few hidden perks that come along with being a Hollywood scion. Especially, if your parent is somewhat fashionable and even more so if your mother is Brooke Shields. Well, on Wednesday, Shields’ 17-year-old daughter Grier Henchy stepped out to an event in New York City wearing a dress that her mother donned over two decades ago.

While Henchy put her own Gen-Z twist on things, the sparkly Badgley Mischka piece is actually from 2001. Shields wore the style to attend the Marshall Field’s Fash Bash at Chicago Theater—sporting the dress sans accessories and with her hair in a half-up, half-down look.

The shape of the dress itself is rather simple—a blunt, square neckline accented by two thin straps that fell into some slight volume near the hemline. Things really picked up with the layers of gold embroidery and crystals lining the piece, though.

Near the top half, the nude fabric was designed with dozens of sequins, giving off an almost ‘20s flapper feel. Just below the waist, the dress transitioned into sheer fabric with even more embroidery. Shields must have been concocting some sort of fashion wizardry in the early aughts as sheer is one of the buzziest trends currently.

The dress finished just near the ankle which allowed the teenager to showcase her strappy chrome heels. Like mom, Henchy did not add on any accessories and opted to sport her wavy red hair naturally.

This isn’t the first time Henchy has raided her mom’s wardrobe, though. In March, she wore a red Dolce & Gabbana power suit to attend the premiere of Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields—her mom had chosen the look to wear for her role on Suddenly Susan.

Fashion isn’t the only thing Henchy is looking to Shields for. She has been open in the past about continuing in her moms career footsteps as a model—something Shields is hesitant, but supportive, about.

On the LIVE with Kelly and Mark show, the 58-year-old recounted what she told her daughter when she approached her with the idea."I'm not gonna be your manager,” Shields said. “You're going to be with an agency. You are gonna have a great work ethic. It's not going to be comfortable and you're gonna listen to me. Those are my rules. And, you're going to college."