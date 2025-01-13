Brooke Shields Puts the “Office Siren” Out of Business

Unfortunately for finance bros everywhere, a handful of very famous women are proving that they look damn good in a three-piece suit. Today, Brooke Shields added her name to a growing list of celebrities who are making men’s tailoring their own.

Shields, out in New York promoting her new book Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old, slipped into a gray blazer and matching dress pants cropped just above the ankle. The model let the cuffs of her white button-down poke out from under her suit coat and tied everything together with a long, gray tie. Shields styled her business look with statement nerd glasses, sparkly chandelier earrings, and metallic heels from Gianvito Rossi.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Shields’s outfit is an elevated, more grown-up take on the overtly sexy “Office Siren” archetype that took off in 2024. The trend’s low-cut blouses and mini-skirts have been replaced by long, gray pants and (perhaps most importantly) traditionally masculine ties. But Shields isn’t the only woman adopting neckties into her wardrobe.

Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Ayo Edebiri have all put their own spin on the accessory, both on and off the red carpet. Bieber, while out with her husband Justin in October, wore an oversize Saint Laurent suit that she styled with a burgundy tie and matching handbag. Then there was Edebiri’s artful twist on the tie at this month’s Golden Globe Awards. The actress paired a gray Loewe look with a gilded tie molded into the shape of a feather. Even Selena Gomez, who usually prefers ladylike mini dresses, topped off her Ralph Lauren suit with an ivory tie at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

Last year, the “Office Siren” was naive, almost cosplaying as if she was employed at some high-power company, rather than actually looking like she does the work. In 2025, these women are dressing like they own the entire company and then some.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images