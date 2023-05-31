FASHION

Brooke Shields’ Style Moments: From ‘80s Power Dressing To Calvin Klein Denim

NEW YORK CITY - JULY 11: Actress Brooke Shields attends the "Midnight Run" New York City Premiere ...
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

From fashion ad campaigns to main screen film roles, actress and model Brooke Shields has been in the spotlight for over four decades. Born in New York City, Shields began modeling before she even turned one and captured the world’s attention when she stared in the controversial 1978 film Pretty Baby. Two years later, Shields became the youngest model to appear on the cover of Vogue and later became the face of Calvin Klein Jeans in which she recited the infamous line: “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” Throughout her career, Shields solidified herself as a style force and became synonymous with American beauty in the ‘80s and ‘90s. She frequently sported some of the country’s biggest designers like Klein as well as picks from European labels like Valentino and Yves Saint Laurent. Her all-American style included staples like penny loafers, denim, and strong shouldered blazers for more casual occasions and elegant, lace-filled gowns for fancier appearances.

Most recently, Shields was the subject of the 2023 Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields. In the two part series, Shields opens up about the realties of child stardom and the ways in which she was sexualized as well as her complicated relationship with her mother Terri. The series is honest, reflective, and at times, uncomfortable—but it is also fully indicative of Shields’ strength and perseverance. Shields is a mother to two daughters Rowan and Grier who she shares with her husband Chris Henchy. To celebrate the model, actress, and icon’s 58th birthday, take a look back at her best style moments over the years.

2023: Tribeca Ball
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the Tribeca Ball at the New York Academy of Art, Shields wore a black and white Marc Jacobs polka dot dress that she paired with a red clutch and coordinating lip.

2018: Met Gala
George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shields sported a billowing blue Zac Posen gown for the 2018 Met Gala.

2010: Met Gala
Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Shields again wore an American designer for the Met Gala. This time, a gold sequined dress from Michael Kors.

2008: Emmy Awards
Christian JENTZ/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The model and actress stunned in a ruffled pink number from Badgley Mischka.

2001: Met Gala
Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Shields went all black for the 2001 Met Gala in a column dress that featured sheer lace sleeves.

1998: Golden Globes
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

At the 1998 Golden Globes, Shields opted for an elegant sleeveless gown complete with a shawl. Nearly two decades later, her daughter Rowan wore the same dress for prom.

1997: Golden Globes
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Shields loves a coordinated look. Here, she wore an all black ensemble for the 1997 Golden Globe Awards.

1996: Los Angeles, California
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

During a charity appearance, Shields sported a camel double breasted blazer that she belted at the waist and layered over a white button down.

1995: Planet Hollywood Grand Opening Celebration
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Slip dresses have seen a revival in recent years and Shields was one of the garment’s original proponents—here she wore a simple white lace dress.

1993: Nice, France
Jean-Pierre REY/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Denim is a staple in many of Shields’ more casual looks. She wore a bedazzled button down with a white t-shirt and jeans while in Nice, France.

1992: Los Angeles, California
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

At the Los Angeles airport, Shields kept is casual in an oversized fair isle sweater, deep red jeans, and black cowboy boots.

1990: Gala Italia Awards Dinner
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Ruffles were aplenty for Shields’ look during the 1990 Gala Italia Awards in New York City.

1989: Enemies: A Love Story Premiere
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

For the premiere of Enemies: A Love Story, Shields opted for a black oversized trench coat that featured ruffled detailing at the lapel and cuffs.

1987: Television Academy Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

During a ceremony at the Television Academy Hall of Fame, Shields looked elegant in a black gown that featured a simple upper portion and a satin bottom half.

1986: Vamp Premiere
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

At the Vamp premiere in New York, Shields wore a simple burnt orange mini dress that featured prominent shoulders and a draped cowl neckline.

1985: National Gallery of Art
WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Shields wore an all white gown complete with elaborate lace detailing during an event at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

1984: French Film Festival Opening
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Shields sported a cozy white fur coat during the French Film Festival opening in New York.

1983: Met Gala
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

For the 1983 Met Gala themed "Yves Saint Laurent: 25 Years of Design," Shields wore a blue embroidered gown with strong sleeves.

1981: Wella Corporation Press Party
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

The actress and model channeled Barbie for a 1981 appearance, wearing a pink and purple gown with a sheer bustier.

1979: Players Premiere
WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

At age 14, Shields attended the New York premiere of Players in a white silk slip dress.