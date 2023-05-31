From fashion ad campaigns to main screen film roles, actress and model Brooke Shields has been in the spotlight for over four decades. Born in New York City, Shields began modeling before she even turned one and captured the world’s attention when she stared in the controversial 1978 film Pretty Baby. Two years later, Shields became the youngest model to appear on the cover of Vogue and later became the face of Calvin Klein Jeans in which she recited the infamous line: “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” Throughout her career, Shields solidified herself as a style force and became synonymous with American beauty in the ‘80s and ‘90s. She frequently sported some of the country’s biggest designers like Klein as well as picks from European labels like Valentino and Yves Saint Laurent. Her all-American style included staples like penny loafers, denim, and strong shouldered blazers for more casual occasions and elegant, lace-filled gowns for fancier appearances.

Most recently, Shields was the subject of the 2023 Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields. In the two part series, Shields opens up about the realties of child stardom and the ways in which she was sexualized as well as her complicated relationship with her mother Terri. The series is honest, reflective, and at times, uncomfortable—but it is also fully indicative of Shields’ strength and perseverance. Shields is a mother to two daughters Rowan and Grier who she shares with her husband Chris Henchy. To celebrate the model, actress, and icon’s 58th birthday, take a look back at her best style moments over the years.

2023: Tribeca Ball Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the Tribeca Ball at the New York Academy of Art, Shields wore a black and white Marc Jacobs polka dot dress that she paired with a red clutch and coordinating lip.

2018: Met Gala George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shields sported a billowing blue Zac Posen gown for the 2018 Met Gala.

2010: Met Gala Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Shields again wore an American designer for the Met Gala. This time, a gold sequined dress from Michael Kors.

2008: Emmy Awards Christian JENTZ/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The model and actress stunned in a ruffled pink number from Badgley Mischka.

2001: Met Gala Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images Shields went all black for the 2001 Met Gala in a column dress that featured sheer lace sleeves.

1998: Golden Globes Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images At the 1998 Golden Globes, Shields opted for an elegant sleeveless gown complete with a shawl. Nearly two decades later, her daughter Rowan wore the same dress for prom.

1997: Golden Globes Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Shields loves a coordinated look. Here, she wore an all black ensemble for the 1997 Golden Globe Awards.

1996: Los Angeles, California Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images During a charity appearance, Shields sported a camel double breasted blazer that she belted at the waist and layered over a white button down.

1995: Planet Hollywood Grand Opening Celebration Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Slip dresses have seen a revival in recent years and Shields was one of the garment’s original proponents—here she wore a simple white lace dress.

1993: Nice, France Jean-Pierre REY/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Denim is a staple in many of Shields’ more casual looks. She wore a bedazzled button down with a white t-shirt and jeans while in Nice, France.

1992: Los Angeles, California Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the Los Angeles airport, Shields kept is casual in an oversized fair isle sweater, deep red jeans, and black cowboy boots.

1990: Gala Italia Awards Dinner Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Ruffles were aplenty for Shields’ look during the 1990 Gala Italia Awards in New York City.

1989: Enemies: A Love Story Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images For the premiere of Enemies: A Love Story, Shields opted for a black oversized trench coat that featured ruffled detailing at the lapel and cuffs.

1987: Television Academy Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images During a ceremony at the Television Academy Hall of Fame, Shields looked elegant in a black gown that featured a simple upper portion and a satin bottom half.

1986: Vamp Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images At the Vamp premiere in New York, Shields wore a simple burnt orange mini dress that featured prominent shoulders and a draped cowl neckline.

1985: National Gallery of Art WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Shields wore an all white gown complete with elaborate lace detailing during an event at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

1984: French Film Festival Opening Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Shields sported a cozy white fur coat during the French Film Festival opening in New York.

1983: Met Gala Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images For the 1983 Met Gala themed "Yves Saint Laurent: 25 Years of Design," Shields wore a blue embroidered gown with strong sleeves.

1981: Wella Corporation Press Party Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The actress and model channeled Barbie for a 1981 appearance, wearing a pink and purple gown with a sheer bustier.