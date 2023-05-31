Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
From fashion ad campaigns to main screen film roles, actress and model Brooke Shields has been in the spotlight for over four decades. Born in New York City, Shields began modeling before she even turned one and captured the world’s attention when she stared in the controversial 1978 film Pretty Baby. Two years later, Shields became the youngest model to appear on the cover of Vogue and later became the face of Calvin Klein Jeans in which she recited the infamous line: “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” Throughout her career, Shields solidified herself as a style force and became synonymous with American beauty in the ‘80s and ‘90s. She frequently sported some of the country’s biggest designers like Klein as well as picks from European labels like Valentino and Yves Saint Laurent. Her all-American style included staples like penny loafers, denim, and strong shouldered blazers for more casual occasions and elegant, lace-filled gowns for fancier appearances.
Most recently, Shields was the subject of the 2023 Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields. In the two part series, Shields opens up about the realties of child stardom and the ways in which she was sexualized as well as her complicated relationship with her mother Terri. The series is honest, reflective, and at times, uncomfortable—but it is also fully indicative of Shields’ strength and perseverance. Shields is a mother to two daughters Rowan and Grier who she shares with her husband Chris Henchy. To celebrate the model, actress, and icon’s 58th birthday, take a look back at her best style moments over the years.