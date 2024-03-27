FASHION

Six Ways to Wear Brown, Inspired by the Runways

Warm, rich tones are eclipsing black as a go-to neutral.

An all-black look is a fashion classic for good reason—it always looks sophisticated while being foolproof to throw together. But a new hue is taking over the runways as the go-to neutral: rich shades of chocolate brown, burnished bronze and deep tan. Going for an all-brown look has a warmer, cozier effect than an all-black one, and while the shade is most associated with an autumnal palette, it can work wonders as a spring and summer tone as well. It’s elegant, welcoming, and easy—and it pairs beautifully with gold jewelry, natural leather accessories and a sunkissed glow.

We saw some fabulous examples of the color on the runways—from voluminous silk trench coats to slinky evening outfits. Here’s six ways to wear it in real life.

Lady Chic

A sleek look for the office and beyond.

Cape-Effect Stretch-Silk Crepe de Chine Blouse
$1,050
Marie Adam-Leenaerdt
Pinstripe Wool Palazzo Pants
$1,095
Dolce & Gabbana
Rectangle Frame Sunglasses
$427
$494
Dior
Slim Leather Belt
$590
The Row
Flamenco Mini Clutch Bag in Napa Leather with Golden Foil Anagram
$2,100
Loewe
Brown Pointed Ankle Boots
$1,790
Ferragamo

Off-Duty Cool

A powerful leather dress and coordinating accessories are sure to make a statement.

Asymmetric Draped Leather Midi Dress
$6,600
Bottega Veneta
Score Sunglasses
$480
Phoebe Philo
Fan Shell Tortoiseshell Acetate Hair Clip
$275
Sophie Buhai
Leather Atame Choker Necklace
$275
Hermès
Tank Louis Large White Brown Strap Watch
$7,990
Cartier
Fortuna Boots
$470
Paloma Wool

Dreaming of Paradise

Chocolate brown swimwear pairs pefectly with a beach getaway.

Musette Straw Brimmed Hat
$239
Max Mara
Selene Dress
$431
Illuah
Triangle Top
$38
Skims
Dipped Tie Bottom
$36
Skims
Large Andiamo
$8,000
Bottega Veneta
Brown Knit Wedge Sandals
$1,500
Bottega Veneta

Western Flair

Stamped leather and hints of shine add just the right amount of toughness.

Pendleton Yoke-Detail Coat
$5,937
Maison Margiela
Glossy Croco Embossed Goat Leather Skirt
$3,470
Tom Ford
Wood & Stone Studded Bangle
$383
$695
Bottega Veneta
Origami Padded Snake-Effect Leather Clutch
$2,490
Jil Sander
72 Llano 4x Cowboy Hat
$150
Stetson
Brown Envelope Boots
$1,010
Our Legacy

Mix & Match

Softer neutral hues can be mixed and matched with darker tones for a more casual effect.

Trench Coat in Gabardine
$3,890
Saint Laurent
Cashmere Knit Polo Shirt
$2,600
Miu Miu
Check Wool Scarf
$490
Burberry
Pendleton Yoke Trousers
$1,170
Maison Margiela
Large Voyou Bag in Crackled Leather
$2,790
Givenchy
Veneda Carter Zip-Up Bootie
$250
Timberland

Ready For Take Off

Be the best-dressed person in the TSA Pre-Check line with a retro-inspired travel look.

Kengia Distressed Leather Bomber Jacket
$6,950
The Row
Mid-Rise Bootleg Trousers
$3,403
$4,253
Loewe
Leather-Trimmed Ribbed Wool Polo Shirt
$1,195
Tod's
Original Carry-On Leather-Trimmed Suitcase
$1,495
Globe Trotter
Temo Sunglasses
$229
$305
Port Tanger
Mensy Loafer
$909
$1,420
The Row