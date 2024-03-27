Six Ways to Wear Brown, Inspired by the Runways

An all-black look is a fashion classic for good reason—it always looks sophisticated while being foolproof to throw together. But a new hue is taking over the runways as the go-to neutral: rich shades of chocolate brown, burnished bronze and deep tan. Going for an all-brown look has a warmer, cozier effect than an all-black one, and while the shade is most associated with an autumnal palette, it can work wonders as a spring and summer tone as well. It’s elegant, welcoming, and easy—and it pairs beautifully with gold jewelry, natural leather accessories and a sunkissed glow.

We saw some fabulous examples of the color on the runways—from voluminous silk trench coats to slinky evening outfits. Here’s six ways to wear it in real life.

Lady Chic

A sleek look for the office and beyond.

Off-Duty Cool

A powerful leather dress and coordinating accessories are sure to make a statement.

Dreaming of Paradise

Chocolate brown swimwear pairs pefectly with a beach getaway.

Western Flair

Stamped leather and hints of shine add just the right amount of toughness.

Mix & Match

Softer neutral hues can be mixed and matched with darker tones for a more casual effect.

Ready For Take Off

Be the best-dressed person in the TSA Pre-Check line with a retro-inspired travel look.