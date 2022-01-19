A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique.

The house of Bucherer was founded out of Mina Bucherer’s curiosity to discover far-flung gemstones and her husband, Carl’s, desire to encourage her passion. In the 1920s, when they ran their eponymous jewelry atelier out of Lucerne, Mina traveled the world in pursuit of the most spectacular gemstones for the atelier’s creations.

This curiosity and adventurous spirit are still the driving forces behind Bucherer today. The house prides itself on sourcing the rarest and most unique gemstones. In 2001, they were one of the first jewelers worldwide to bring the lesser-known pastel sapphire into the spotlight. They created the innovative Pastello collection, which is named, of course, for the enchanting pastel colors of its stones. Now, 20 years later, Bucherer Fine jewelry has released an exclusive high jewelry set and a Pastello line extension in crisp, light blues, to pay tribute to two decades of the pioneering spirit of Pastello.

The exquisite high jewelry set consists of a matching necklace and earrings. The pieces are crafted entirely with natural sapphires, sourced from the tropical gemstone islands of Madagascar and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka, in fact, has been famed for its exceptional pastel-colored gemstones for more than 2,000 years. The crown jewel is a rare, pear-shaped, lavender sapphire that rests at the center of the necklace and weighs more than 11 carats.

The Pastello line extension complements the existing collection, consisting of rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces in monochromatic shades of light blue sapphire. The extension is an ode to the lightness of summer, reminiscent to the wearer of a fresh ocean breeze—a particularly lovely antidote to East Coasters in the midst of winter.

You can shop and find more information about the Pastello collection at tourneau.com.