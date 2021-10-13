About a week following the moving tribute to the late designer Alber Elbaz that closed out Paris Fashion Week, one of the gowns designed for the show has made its way onto the red carpet. Outlander star Caitriona Balfe just wore Stella McCartney at the premiere of her upcoming movie, and the moment was extremely powerful.

As Balfe promoted her new movie Belfast at the 65th BFI London Film Festival on Tuesday, the golden pleated dress with large, structural shoulders floated around her, moving in waves as she walked the carpet and posed with costars. Balfe let the piece speak for itself, accessorizing with some simple Jessica McCormack jewels and her hair pulled back. On the runway, Karen Elson, who originally modeled the look, wore oversized “A” and “E” earring in honor of Elbaz.

McCartney designed the golden dress for the AZ Factory’s “Love Brings Love” tribute show for Elbaz, who passed away in April of Covid-19. She joined 44 other designers who also created pieces in honor of the late designer. This is the first piece that has made its way to the red carpet from the show, but considering the plethora of beautiful looks, it most likely will not be the last.

Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI