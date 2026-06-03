Camila Mendes Brings a ‘Warrior Princess’ Detail to a ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ Outfit

During her international press tour for Masters of the Universe, Camila Mendes has proven that consistency is key. Across cities from Los Angeles to Berlin, the actor has continuously worn an array of smooth, silky dresses elevated by simple details like slits, deep necklines, and the occasional print or sheer texture. That formula has continued in New York City, with her latest outing bringing the look a sophisticated daytime spin.

While stepping out this morning, Mendes wore a cream silk blouse with gathered short sleeves and a sultry keyhole neckline, cinched at the bodice by covered buttons. A flowing, scarf-style sash added a finishin touch. Her outfit was complete with a smooth, fluttering knee-length ivory skirt, creating a monochrome look that appeared straight from the early 2000s.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Similarly to Mendes’ recent ensembles, stylist Molly Dickson finished her look with gleaming metallic accessories. The actor’s attire was given a dynamic touch from two rounded, gold-toned lucite bangles from Alexis Bittar, worn on each wrist in an apparent nod to the golden cuffs seen on Masters character Teela—whom Mendes portrays onscreen. Her ensemble was complete with thin huggie earrings and low-heeled gold slip-on mules. Similarly shining hardware clasped a brown suede DeMellier London shoulder bag swinging by her side, bringing the actor’s ensemble a minimally gilded finish.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Mendes’ latest ensemble continued the same vibes as her previous Masters outings, with a notable difference in its tonal separates and nostalgic silhouette. Indeed, though the actor’s worn gowns in similar materials by Donna Karan New York, Anna October, and more, she’s rarely been seen off the red carpet. This daytime ensemble proved that her outfit formula can be carried just as easily from night into day—and remain elevated with some action hero-worthy accessorizing.