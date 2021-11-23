Camila Morrone Does Witchy Elegance for a Night Out in L.A.

“I love the glamour of the getting ready process, especially when I have time to squeeze in a facial or a massage or a sauna—anything that goes in the self care category,” says Camila Morrone. But last week, the actress had to keep things brief as she prepped for an intimate dinner party at Vespertine to celebrate Guerlain’s latest fragrance collection—she’s in the middle of filming her next feature, Daisy Jones & The Six. However, Morrone was still able to invite W for a behind-the-scenes peek at the making of her party look, which was sleek, chic, and a little dramatic. “It finally dropped below 70 degrees in L.A., which is essentially winter for us,” she says with a laugh. “So I opted for a covered-up, Gothic, vampy ensemble and edged it up by adding bracelets and cuffs on top of the long sleeves.” The 24-year-old kept things simple and refined in the hair and makeup departments, as a nod to classic French style. Here, Morrone and her glam team share the inspiration and techniques that went into her ensemble.

Photographed by Logan Rice Morrone wanted to keep her makeup look “soft and clean, but still glam,” says makeup artist Adam Burrell. To prep her skin, he applied Guerlain’s Advanced Youth Watery Oil and Abeille Royale Day Cream. “We all know by now that great makeup starts with well-prepped skin, and hydration is key,” Burell says. “I’m always a fan of anything that plumps, smooths, and adds a glow.”

Photographed by Logan Rice Burrell shaded Morrone’s eyes with two colors of the Guerlain Cream Shadow Stick, Warm Brown and Golden Brown, contoured her face with the brand’s Sculpting Powder, and topped things off with a neutral beige lip. “This kind of effortless, smokey look is all about the blending with the fluffiest brushes for a really seamless look,” he notes. “Something I love to do is take whatever bronzer I’m using and softly blend out the eye makeup to really marry the eye with the face, so there’s no definitive end to the eye makeup.”

Photographed by Logan Rice “I love putting an outfit together, not so much in my day-to-day life because I’m lazy, but when it’s for a night out I really enjoy it,” Morrone says. “I really like playing into the winter look with the almost black nails and the chunky gold jewelry.” Stylist Micah Schifman pulled pieces from jeweler Mara Scalise: “The strong gold cuffs and rings have an organic quality that grounded the whole look,” Schifman notes.

Photographed by Logan Rice Hairstylist Gregory Russell balanced Morrone’s high-neck Petar Petrov dress with a sleek, romantic updo. He started by applying Pureology smooth perfection serum to her damp hair before blow drying it with a boar’s hair round brush, then center parted it before pinning everything into place around a ponytail at the crown. He locked the whole thing in place with a light spritz of hair spray.