Camila Morrone Does Witchy Elegance for a Night Out in L.A.
The actress got dolled up for a dinner at Vespertine to celebrate Guerlain’s L’Art et la Matière high perfume collection.
byW Staff
Photographed by Logan Rice
“I love the glamour of the getting ready process, especially when I have time to squeeze in a facial or a massage or a sauna—anything that goes in the self care category,” says Camila Morrone. But last week, the actress had to keep things brief as she prepped for an intimate dinner party at Vespertine to celebrate Guerlain’s latest fragrance collection—she’s in the middle of filming her next feature, Daisy Jones & The Six. However, Morrone was still able to invite W for a behind-the-scenes peek at the making of her party look, which was sleek, chic, and a little dramatic. “It finally dropped below 70 degrees in L.A., which is essentially winter for us,” she says with a laugh. “So I opted for a covered-up, Gothic, vampy ensemble and edged it up by adding bracelets and cuffs on top of the long sleeves.” The 24-year-old kept things simple and refined in the hair and makeup departments, as a nod to classic French style. Here, Morrone and her glam team share the inspiration and techniques that went into her ensemble.