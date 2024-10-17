How does one manage to pull off a high-slit skirt during the peak of fall weather? It’s a question Cara Delevingne answered with poise yesterday evening during the re-opening of Burberry’s New York flagship boutique.

Despite the brisk temperatures outside, Delevingne flashed some leg during her night out—but she also made sure to bundle up elsewhere with a shaggy teddy bear coat. The model’s faux fur outerwear featured a high-neck collar and was cropped right at her waist. Delevingne tied in the cream color of her coat with a butter yellow top and crescent-shaped bag that she carried in her hand. Her bottoms, complete with a risqué leg slit and thick belt closure, tied in the skin-baring elements of summertime skirts (think micro-minis, daring cut-outs) with a typically cold weather fabric like leather. She finished off her outfit with sensible black puddle boots.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The model’s outfit—in particular, her undershirt and Burberry purse—nodded to the surge of buttery, neutral styles that have been everywhere this fall season. But her look did so in a way that still maintained elements of Delevingne’s penchant for riskier styles while mixing in some unexpected details, too.

Of course, there was her skirt’s daring slit which certainly brought a high-fashion finish to the butter-yellow trend. But the model’s coat also offset her use of the trendy color, proving that butter yellow works just as well as an accent to an outfit as it does as the entire focal point.

Delevingne was pictured at the event, which celebrated the re-launch of the brand’s historic Fifth Avenue flagship, alongside a guest list that included aughts model Agyness Deyn, Cher, Jodie-Turner Smith, Tyra Banks, and Burberry designer Daniel Lee. Turner-Smith reinterpreted the British heritage brand’s signature trench coat with her outfit, wearing a full look from the brand’s Resort 2025 collection that consisted of an embroidered khaki coat and matching trousers. Cher, fresh off her performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, looked chic in all-black while Tyra Banks (who also walked the VS runway) opted to deck herself out in full Burberry check.