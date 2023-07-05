Yes, Paris;s bi-annual couture shows in Paris are a showcase for some pretty stellar runway fashion. But (sometimes, more interestingly) it’s also an excuse for countless celebrities to pull out equally as show stopping looks for the occasion. Among them this fall/winter 2023 season has been Cardi B, who since arriving to the City of Lights on Monday, has been on a non-stop couture wearing streak.

After a handful of looks in just two days, the rapper again pulled out some more couture on Wednesday, this time, for the Balenciaga show. Upon arrival, Cardi stepped out in a white feathered shawl-like jacket that nearly engulfed her entire frame. The piece started just above her neck and cascaded down her figure to form a train at the back.

And while it did show a portion of her sequined boots, the footwear choice was in fact a part of a larger garment. As Cardi took off the cape, the full scope of her bodysuit was revealed—and in signature Balenciaga style, the rapper’s boots were part of the wider piece.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shortly after Balenciaga, Cardi changed into another bodysuit (we appreciate her dedication to serving multiple looks in the span of hours). She paired the printed piece with chunky silver jewelry and open-toe heels.

For the Schiaparelli show, the 30-year-old sported another elaborate ensemble with a feathered shawl, this time in black. The shawl piece was smaller in size than the Balenciaga one, but did extend past her head for some added drama.

Underneath, she wore a strapless black gown that had a variety of gold detailing—at the bust, the waist, and corset-style lacing at the back. She paired the statement pieces with a handful of gold bangles and surreal pearl earrings that mimicked the shape of ears.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Cardi’s off-the-runway spectacle, of course, didn’t stop there. For her first appearance of the season on Monday, she kept things a bit more buttoned up for the Thom Browne show (which was also the designer’s first couture collection).

She wore a tailored below-the-knee dress complete in the brand’s signature tweed and multi-color palette. And while the Royal Ascot was a couple weeks ago, she rounded out the look with a regal gold netted head piece and a simple pair of white heels.

Clearly, Cardi is never one to shy away from a style moment—especially when it comes to couture. There are still a handful of shows this week in Paris so, hopefully, we will continue to see some more looks from her.