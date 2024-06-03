Who knew hair bows could be this sexy? Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, apparently. Over the past few days, the rap girls and “Wannabe” collaborators have turned up the heat on the hair ribbon trend in a major way.

Cardi, currently embroiled in a feud with the rapper Bia, looked unbothered in a teensy tiny mini skirt and a striped button down top. The rapper continued to pack on the prep with a sunflower yellow sweater vest and argyle socks which she tucked into sky-high black pumps. Cardi trotted out one of her many Hermès Birkin bags—this one, a white “Faubourg” number that retails for well over six figures—and accessorized everything with a stack of Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets. As statement-making as Cardi’s professor look turned out to be, it was her knee-length hairdo which really grabbed the attention here. The rapper sported a pin-straight black style adorned with dozens of mini blue and pink hair bows.

Cardi, along with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, has championed the hair bow in the past. Unlike her previous iterations, however, the rapper’s latest version prioritizes both quality and quantity.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stalion went about the hair bow in a more traditional way—albeit alongside a barely-there mini dress. In a video shared to Instagram, Megan sported a sheer lace off-the-shoulder number that she paired with a matching hair bow. Her ribbon, which she tied into a curled ponytail, extended down to her shoulders and was designed in the same lace fabric as her dress. Megan topped off her look with bow-trimmed sandal heels and, like Cardi, a rare Hermès Birkin bag in a neon orange shade.

In addition to their twinning hair moments, Cardi and Megan recently teamed up yet again for the “Wannabe” remix alongside GloRilla. Cardi, in particular, seemed to be taking shots at the Massachusetts rapper Bia in her verse, saying lines like “Guess I'm a teacher since you wanna sub me,” and “Bitch, please, don't nobody wanna be ya.” Be ya, Bia. Get it?

Who knew Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion’s matching hair bows would come with a side of rap beef?