It may be September, but the Hot Girl Summer cause just gained a major victory. Last night, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released the music video for their latest collaboration, “Bongos.” The track is the pair’s first collaboration since their viral hit “WAP,” so expectedly, they pulled out all kinds of stops this time around, too. The duo are known for their risqué styles, yes, but they seem to have taken things up a notch.

In the video, Cardi and Meg show off their moves poolside while rapping lyrics like “Eat whoever in my way, Ms. Pacman / Hermès, made a real big purchase.” And while we’re extremely impressed with their ability to twerk in staggering platforms and balance on various apparatus, their handful of outfit changes certainly became a major focus of the video.

Cardi first steps out in a trio of strappy bodysuits accented with coordinating feathered headpieces by British designer Harris Reed. She paired the pieces, which created an almost halo-like effect, with chunky bangles, her signature nails, and statement earrings. Then, the rapper switched into another colorful bodysuit, this one, from Pucci. She, naturally, fell into the splits while wearing the hooded piece (that had a multi-color print which was also projected on the walls and furniture of the room around her).

YouTube

The 30-year-old then mixed in a few more revealing styles, like a plunging reflective swimsuit and a blue and gold sequined bandeau. She also wore a pair of custom Carolin Holzhuber platforms with a towering heel that could’ve doubled as stilts. While Cardi’s barrage of looks would’ve sufficed on their own, Megan certainly brought the heat, too.

On the track’s cover, she sported a “bodysuit” by Ren Haixi that was made of floss-like thread that stretched around her figure. Like Cardi, Megan also wore plenty of bare-skinned styles—from a green and purple embroidered number to a red, barely-there tasseled bodysuit. Naturally, the video finishes off with Megan’s signature “Ah” expression as she and Cardi match in colorblocked one-pieces.

Both Cardi and Megan have been through quite a lot recently—the former has been dealing with cheating accusations with her spouse Offset while the latter has taken the brunt of the now-resolved Tory Lanez drama (he was finally sentenced to 10 years in prison). Given their hardships, it’s a joy to see them return to their “WAP” ways. And we’ve missed lyrics like “Hot girl shit, I'ma make somethin' shake / I know these stiff hoes can't relate.”