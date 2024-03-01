The Rockstar fur is back with a bang. On Friday, Miley Cyrus and Cardi B released two high-octane music videos—“Doctor (Work It Out)” and “Like What (Freestyle)” respectively—where, despite dabbling in very different genres, they both agreed that statement furs are currently all the rage.

In between lyrics like “Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain't what you want” Cardi kicked off her visual (which just so happened to be directed by her estranged husband Offset) by strolling around in a skimpy, cut-out swimsuit. The two-toned coat that Cardi topped her look off with bore an uncanny resemblance to an outift Lil’ Kim sported in her “Came Back For You” video. Although Kim paired her coat (a chinchilla piece valued over six-figures) with a matching fur bikini, it’s apparent Cardi was paying homage to the Brooklyn-born rapper with her fashion choice.

Furs, both rockstar and otherwise, have been experiencing a sort of renaissance in recent weeks. Celebrity fashion has been brimming with Carmela Soprano-worthy coats, largely in part due to the Mob Wife aesthetic, while the runway is experiencing an influx of furry outerwear, too. Now, it’s clear that the music industry has caught on too—reverting back to the days when a statement fur was the quintessential accessory.

Cardi also referenced another famous rapstress, Milly Elliot, in more ways than one. The song itself sampled a beat from Elliot’s “She’s a Bitch” while Cardi’s bedazzled eyebrows were an Elliot signature back in the day.

Over in the pop world, Miley Cyrus had her own fun with fur during the video for “Doctor (Work It Out,” her latest single featuring Pharrell Williams. Cyrus sported a powder blue coat from Birger Christensen which, much like Cardi, also had roots in the past. The same piece was worn by Linda Evangelista for a 1997 Vogue cover and photographed by Steven Meisel, nonetheless.

Cyrus paired the archival coat with PVC bangles and tousled Rock and Roll hair to match. Elsewhere in the video, Cyrus continued to flex her vintage muscles as she slipped into a tasseled LBD from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2004 collection.

Whether it’s an actual vintage grail, like Cyrus’ Birger Christensen number, or a referenced silhouette from years past, it’s clear the easiest way to fashion something new nowadays might just be to re-fashion something that’s already been done.

