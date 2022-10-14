Carey Mulligan Mixes Hollywood Glamour With a Bright Pink Shock

Carey Mulligan added a bit of shocking pink to old school Hollywood glamour when she walked the red carpet in London for the international premiere of her newest film, She Said. She wore a stunning, strapless black gown from Giorgio Armani that reached the floor and extended behind her in a small train. The front featured a plunging neckline and a bright pink panel that twisted around and over her hip to the back.

The dress’s elegant simplicity was emphasized by the actress’s natural makeup palette and tousled blonde bob. She wore a dark pink lip for a touch more color and diamond drop earrings to match her wedding ring.

David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

She Said is directed by Emmy award winner Maria Schrader and follows the true story of New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. Mulligan plays Twohey and stars across from Zoe Kazan as Cantor. The writers published the bombshell report on producer Harvey Weinstein in 2017 that sparked widespread growth of the #MeToo movement began by Tarana Burke, and encouraged victims everywhere to speak out about their abusers. The NYT received the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for their coverage.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mulligan shares two children with her husband, Marcus Mumford, a son named Wilfred and a daughter named Evelyn Grace. In She Said, Twohey’s struggle with post-partum depression is portrayed by Mulligan, who said in an interview she could relate to the feeling after she had her daughter. The actress said she was able to recover through her work, because she was scheduled to start shooting her film Suffragette.

“It was either cancel the whole thing or just get on and do it,” Mulligan said. “And that — and a combination of lots of other things, and help and support from everyone around me — was my light. So, Megan and I talked about that, and we both shared what we had both been through, like so many women have been through.”