Caroline Polachek’s Coachella Fashion Diary

Caroline Polachek photographed by Tsarina Merrin on Easter morning after her Coachella set, "Hungover, heading back to the press tent for more interviews (with my eye on the pool)," she says. Here, wearing a white Matilda Sundkler vest and skirt, and archival Prada spring 1998 rubber stitched top from Artifact.
On Saturday, April 16, the Australian musician Flume brought four guest artists to accompany his packed performance during Coachella week one: Beck, Vince Staples, and Tove Lo all showed up on the main stage to perform their respective hits with Flume. But once Caroline Polachek emerged to sing her new song with the DJ, “ Sirens,” the house was officially brought down. Polachek, the former frontwoman of the synth-pop group Chairlift, made her solo presence known back in 2019, when she released her debut project Pang. The album included “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” a single that instantly took off, propelling her to stardom and inspiring a TikTok trend in the process (the ultimate mark of “making it” these days). For the past three years, Polachek has steadily been releasing hits, including “Sirens,” which came out just 14 days before the singer practically floated onstage during Flume’s Coachella set, emitting dreamy, falsetto notes while the desert wind whipped the lace wings sewed onto her bespoke Dion Lee look. Just one hour prior to her surprise appearance, Polachek performed her very own set to a jam-packed crowd at the Gobi stage—this time, wearing a custom Elena Velez outfit done in all-black. Below, the musician shares with W her fashion and beauty diary from before, during, and after both performances at her very first Coachella.