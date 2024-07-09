Our favorite onscreen maximalist is back at it again. Sarah Jessica Parker is currently filming the third season of And Just Like That... and her looks have trickling out in spurts via paparazzi shots from set. And in her latest, she’s showing herself as a real fashion girl, bringing a bit of visual intrigue to an all-white look.

For the outfit, she’s employing a hallmark of any Carrie Bradshaw look: true styling. It’s a lace white dress, embroidered with flowers that appears to be sleeveless, under what appears to be a fringed jacket. The white jacket has sleeves buttoned at the three quarter length while the long fringe brings added texture and dimension.

For accessories there’s a black cross body leather satchel that is either painted or embroidered, with a metallic closure that clips closed. She brings the black through to the shoes with Maison Margiela’s eccentric Bourgeois Spectator heel with its brogue detailing. The lambskin leather shoe features Margiela’s signature Tabi toe. And would it be Carrie Bradshaw without a black and white hat to match?

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In stark contrast, there’s Kristin Davis’s Charlotte who is also perfectly ready for summer days, but in a much more classic Emilia Wickstead printed twill dress. The accessories are relatively simple but effective: a white belt, a yellow shoulder bag and yellow heeled sandals.

The looks were styled but the show’s costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, who have been cataloging some of the outfits via the And Just Like That … Costumes instagram account.