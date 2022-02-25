While many actors are gearing up for the incoming American awards season, set to kick off on Sunday with the delayed SAG Awards, Cate Blanchett is busy making the rounds of the international award circuit. On Friday, the actress stepped out for the 2022 César Awards in France, where her red carpet look managed to completely turn traditional suiting on its head.

For the event, the actress wore an ensemble courtesy of Louis Vuitton spring 2022, a layered look that starts with a black bra, poking out from behind a sheer, embellished undershirt, with one hook-and-eye clasped at the center of the actress’ chest. Playing off a classic tuxedo, beaded tails sprout from the back of the undershirt, poking out of the structured sequined cropped jacket resting on Blanchett’s shoulders. In order to play into the tuxedo theme one more time, a thin black and white tie lays casually around the Australian actresses’ neck. With everything going on up top, Blanchett balanced out the look with some simple black tuxedo pants and pointed-toe heels. The result is proof that a power suit in no way has to be basic.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Blanchett’s appearance at the César awards is expected as the actress is receiving an honorary award presented by Isabelle Huppert. This comes after Spain’s Goya Awards last week, where she received the International Goya Award, becoming the first to ever receive such an honor.

It will be interesting to see if Blanchett is as prevalent at the US awards this year as she has been at the international alternatives. It’s possible she’ll be at the SAG Awards this weekend, having been nominated for her supporting role in Nightmare Alley. An appearance at the Oscars is less certain. She wasn’t nominated for any acting awards herself, though her two biggest movies of the year—Nightmare Alley and Don’t Look Up—are both best picture contenders.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage