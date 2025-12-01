Cate Blanchett, one of fashion’s foremost pantsuit aficionados, hasn’t run out of ways to pull off formal tailoring. At the 2025 Fashion Awards tonight in London, Blanchett staked her claim as the Queen of suiting in a look that, well, wasn’t a suit at all.

Blanchett stepped out to the Royal Albert Hall in a dramatic, floor-length tuxedo dress from Sarah Burton’s recent spring 2026 collection for Givenchy. Equal parts coat and maxi dress, the design featured an off-the-shoulder neckline that imitated the look of a suit jacket—satin lapels, buttons, and all. Although the dress’s sleeves were contrasted with the illusion of a white Oxford shirt, Blanchett wore practically nothing underneath. She styled it with just a peekaboo bra, allowing for its scalloped edges to peek through the dress’s V-cut neckline.

Blanchett finished off her look with an angular, chin-length bob and miminal silver ear cuffs.

When Blanchett hits the red carpet, it’s safe to expect one of three things: a self-referential rewear moment, a nod to sustainable fashion (like the eco-friendly Stella McCartney look she wore recently), or a nod to structured suiting. Tonight, she clearly indulged in the latter. But her choice of dress also reflected her long-standing friendship with Burton, who is nominated for Designer of the Year.

Blanchett was a frequent fan of Burton’s tenure at Alexander McQueen—where she was creative director from 2010 until 2023—and even attended her final show in an outfit she recycled from her own archive, no less. When Burton was appointed to Givenchy, the actor was one of the first to wear her debut collection for the French house, sourcing a red carpet look less than two days after it debuted on the runway.

Like Blanchett and suits, Blanchett and Burton go hand in hand.